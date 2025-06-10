Sigma is recognized for its approach to empowering businesses to enhance their data processing, analytics, and business intelligence capabilities

Sigma, the industry-leading analytics platform with unique cloud data platform writeback capabilities, today announced its recognition as the 2025 Databricks Business Intelligence Partner of the Year. Presented at the annual Data AI Summit, the award highlights Sigma's exceptional contributions and innovations in data processing capabilities, improving analytics, and unlocking the potential of machine learning for shared customers.

Over the past year, Sigma has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to helping enterprise organizations build data intelligence through its collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. Sigma Input Tables, integrated with Databricks, allow data users the ability to conduct independent ad-hoc analysis on data from Databricks, while data administrators can efficiently control access and integrity. Joint efforts with Databricks have made it easier for customers to monetize customer-facing data solutions and reduce reliance on analytics teams to build ad hoc analyses.

"We're honored to be recognized by Databricks as the Business Intelligence Partner of the Year," said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. "This award validates our vision for delivering a new era of BI-where data apps replace static dashboards, AI accelerates insight, and every user can make data-informed decisions at the speed of business. Together with Databricks, we're empowering organizations to activate their data like never before."

"Sigma has consistently demonstrated a deep commitment to empowering organizations with flexible, scalable, and secure data intelligence solutions," said Roger Murff, VP of Technology Partners at Databricks. "Their integration of Sigma Input Tables with the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform gives business users powerful, self-service analytics capabilities while maintaining the governance and performance enterprises require. We're proud to recognize Sigma as our 2025 Databricks Business Intelligence Partner of the Year and excited to continue driving innovation together for our shared customers."

The integration between Sigma and Databricks enables a fundamentally new approach to building analytics solutions by combining governed lakehouse architecture with a fully interactive front-end for data applications. With direct, secure access to live data in Databricks, end users can create responsive data apps that support complex calculations, row-level operations, and write-back workflows-entirely within Sigma's cloud-native interface. This architecture eliminates the need for data extracts or custom code, ensuring performance at scale while maintaining enterprise-grade governance. Together, Sigma and Databricks are advancing the state of modern BI by enabling technical and business users alike to operationalize AI and real-time analytics across the organization.

To learn more about the partnership with Databricks, please visit https://www.sigmacomputing.com/partners/databricks. Visit Sigma at Booth #606 at Data AI Summit in San Francisco, June 9-12.

ABOUT SIGMA

Sigma is business intelligence built for the cloud. With a spreadsheet UI, business users can work in the formulas and functions they already know, while more technical users can write SQL and apply AI models to data. Sigma queries the cloud warehouse directly, making it incredibly fast and secure-data never leaves the warehouse, and Sigma can analyze billions of rows in seconds. Beyond dashboards and reports, teams use Sigma to build custom data apps, which integrate live data with end user input. Sigma is the first analytics platform to enable data writeback, and continues to lead the market with innovation across AI, reporting, and embedded analytics.

