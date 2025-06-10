Amaze Holdings, Inc.: Amaze Launches Beta Testing Program for Latest Innovation: Amaze Digital Fits

New Tool Will Empower Creators to Design Roblox Avatar Apparel - Beta Testers Can Sign Up Now

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Amaze Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:AMZE) ("Amaze" or the "Company"), a global leader in creator-powered commerce, today announced that its subsidiary, Amaze Software, Inc. ("Amaze Software") opened the beta testing program for its latest innovation: Amaze Digital Fits. The web-based tool will enable Roblox creators to design avatar fashion with no 3D experience required.

Creators can sign up now at digitalfits.amaze.co for the opportunity to join the beta test program. Those selected to participate will be notified in the coming weeks. Beta testers will get early access to the Amaze Digital Fits tool before its public release-offering a chance to start designing, testing, and shaping the future of Roblox avatar fashion.

"With 80 million daily Roblox users and digital fashion driving real income, we saw an opportunity to remove technical roadblocks and give creators the tools they need to design digital apparel," said Gwan Yip, Chief Product Officer of Amaze. This beta test phase is an essential step to building the infrastructure for the next generation of commerce and underscores Amaze's role in building a creator-first future."

Beta participants will have a direct line to the Amaze product team, with the opportunity to provide hands-on feedback that will shape the tool's future functionality. Creators will help define what features matter most, ensuring the platform evolves to meet real-world creator needs.

About Amaze:

Amaze Holdings, Inc. is an end-to-end, creator-powered commerce platform offering tools for seamless product creation, advanced e-commerce solutions, and scalable managed services. By empowering anyone to "sell anything, anywhere," Amaze enables creators to tell their stories, cultivate deeper audience connections, and generate sustainable income through shoppable, authentic experiences. Discover more at www.amaze.co.

