Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Westbridge Renewable Energy (TSXV: WEB) (OTCQX: WEGYF) announced today that it will be presenting at the 2025 Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), taking place on Wednesday June 11, 2025 at the Arcadian Court in Toronto, Ontario. Director and Board Chair Scott M. Kelly will provide a presentation and participate in the panel discussion "Next-Gen Renewables: Advancing Sustainable Power and Bioenergy Solutions."

For a complete agenda of the conference and to register, see the conference website here: https://events.tsx.com/ccic/.

About the Canadian Climate Investor Conference

The Canadian Climate Investor Conference (CCIC), hosted by Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), brings together growth-oriented clean technology and renewable energy companies, and climate conscious investors, to share ideas and discover ways to accelerate the deployment of capital needed to build a more sustainable future for Canadians.

The conference showcases clean technology investments and is designed to help democratize the ability for investors to participate in growing the clean technology ecosystem.

About Westbridge Renewable Energy

Westbridge Renewable Energy Corp. originates, develops, and monetizes best-in-class, utility-scale solar PV projects. The Company has a portfolio of projects in three key jurisdictions, Canada, the U.S., and the UK. Westbridge plans to deliver attractive, long-term returns by originating, executing, and developing an international portfolio of renewable assets for investors and utilities. Management has a strong track-record with 40+ projects developed worldwide, obtaining, and executing permits on time and within budget. As one of the very few listed pure-play Canadian solar development companies, Westbridge provides its ESG minded investors with valuable access to greenfield solar projects. This means the Company can invest at the earliest stage of solar energy development benefiting from the full value chain, as well as the expected wider adoption of renewable energy going forward. Westbridge brings together regulators, corporate buyers, and landowners with the goal of delivering clean, sustainable electricity to end users.

For more information, contact:

Scott M. Kelly

Executive Chair & Director

Skelly@westbridge.energy

+1 416 998-4714

Paul Adams

Investor Relations

Padams@westbridge.energy

+44 (0) 7765 245 892

For more information, please visit: www.westbridge.energy | Twitter | LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/255058

SOURCE: Westbridge Energy Corporation