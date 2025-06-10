Rival Integrates AI-Powered Outbound Recruiting Into Any ATS

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Today Rival, the AI-powered talent platform transforming how companies find, launch, and develop talent, announced a major update to Rival Recruit: seamless integration with any applicant tracking system (ATS).

HR and talent acquisition teams can now layer outbound recruiting directly onto their existing tools - supercharging sourcing efforts without replacing existing applicant tracking systems.

The Shift From Inbound to Outbound

For years, applicant tracking systems have served as the backbone of talent acquisition. But these systems weren't built for today's reality. Skyrocketing application volumes and record-low selection rates are breaking traditional hiring processes that rely on simply collecting and reviewing resumes. With this launch, Rival makes it possible for organizations to harness the outbound capabilities of the Rival Recruit platform directly into their ATS with scalable, AI-driven, skills-based talent sourcing.

"Would you rather hire the best possible talent for your role or the best of who has applied?" asked Greg DiTullio, CEO at Rival HR. "HR leaders are being asked to deliver faster, more strategic hiring outcomes - often with leaner teams and tighter budgets. Rival Recruit helps teams find the best candidate, in less time, with an AI-driven outbound motion that fills the gaps in their existing talent ecosystem."

Why It Matters for HR Leaders

This announcement comes as HR departments across industries are starting to adopt AI to drive efficiency and transform hiring while navigating challenging labor markets and budgetary constraints. Rival Recruit meets the growing demand for more proactive, data-informed talent strategies, enabling teams to:

Activate AI-powered outbound recruiting directly within their ATS with best-in-class integrations

Access 750M+ candidate profiles with built-in patented AI for relevance, skills, and fit

Enhance Talent Discovery with Recruit's Chrome extension to find talent anywhere and bring them into your talent pipeline

Automate personalized outreach using generative AI for job descriptions, emails, and text messages

Gain visibility into sourcing performance with full-funnel embedded analytics designed for TA teams - not data scientists

"It's no longer enough to track applicants - you have to compete for them," DiTullio added. "This update makes it possible for HR teams to realize the benefits of AI without overhauling their entire tech stack. Bolting on our outbound recruiting engine reduces barriers to entry and is a great way for teams to get started with AI."

A Flexible Path to Modern Talent Acquisition

Organizations can now engage with Rival Recruit in two ways:

Start with outbound : Layer AI-powered sourcing on top of your existing ATS

Go full-stack: Replace fragmented tools with a unified, source-to-hire platform

Both paths leverage the same powerful engine - giving HR teams a way to evolve at their own pace, without sacrificing performance.

Availability



The new integration capabilities are available immediately. HR and talent acquisition leaders can learn more or request a demo at rival-hr.com.

About Rival



Rival is the AI-powered talent platform that helps HR teams simplify talent acquisition, modernize workflows, and drive measurable results. From sourcing to hire to retire, Rival transforms traditional recruiting into a proactive, performance-driven advantage.

