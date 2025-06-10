Insurtech Mylo Partners with Small Business Website Builder UENI to Embed Access to Insurance

KANSAS CITY, MO / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Insurtech leader and small business insurance specialist Mylo today announced a partnership with UENI , the technology company that helps small business owners establish a strong online presence through fast and affordable done-for-you website building. This exciting partnership will empower business owners to protect their companies with trusted insurance while boosting their brands online.

UENI, which builds thousands of new websites each month and offers customized SEO and growth marketing, collaborates with like-minded organizations to provide key services to small business owners. They found a natural partner in Mylo, who helps owners protect what matters through instant access to expert coverage advice, quote comparisons, and solutions at the best value from top-rated business insurance carriers.

"We're excited to partner with UENI because we're both committed to using technology to drive small business success," said David Embry , Founder and CEO of Mylo. "Owners can quickly and easily launch their websites with UENI and find a customized insurance solution for their needs through Mylo."

Nearly one out of three businesses still don't have websites , and three in four are underinsured . Through their collaboration, Mylo will offer expert business insurance services to UENI's customers, and Mylo customers will be able to consult with UENI for web and online services. Both companies make it easy to get customized solutions at competitive rates.

"For over ten years, we've helped small businesses succeed online with new or revamped websites and ongoing marketing support. More and more, we serve as trusted advisors for our business owners, connecting them with services that will advance and safeguard their success," said Christine Telyan , CEO of UENI. "We are partnering with Mylo to quickly provide the high level of personalized guidance our business owners need to find the right insurance for them."

To learn more about Mylo and UENI, please visit: www. choosemylo.com/ueni

About Mylo

Mylo is amplifying insurance solutions to protect what matters. Through its patented Mind of Mylo recommendation engine, the insurtech leader connects individuals and business owners with top-rated insurance products from 100+ carriers, across business, auto, home, life and individual health. A growing ecosystem of 60+ channel partners and agencies embed Mylo's Amplifi? insurance intelligence platform. Mylo is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, and backed by Group 1001, the global investor with a powerful commitment to technology-driven insurance transformation. Mylo has been honored by Fintech Global's InsurTech100, Benzinga's Global Fintech Awards, Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers and more. For more information, go to www.ChooseMylo.com .

About UENI:

UENI launched its done-for-you website service in 2014 and, since then, has helped over 700,000 small businesses get online and start growing. Through UENI, any small business can obtain a professional website in just 7 days, ready to make sales and accept appointments from day one. UENI is a one-stop shop to launch, manage, and grow your online presence. It starts with a website, but then our team works with you to do so much more. Learn more at www.ueni.com .

