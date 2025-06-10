Preservica Accelerates AI Innovation for Archiving, Digital Preservation and Discovery in Microsoft 365

BOSTON, MA and OXFORD, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Preservica , the leader in Active Digital Preservation , is unveiling its latest AI-powered innovations in automated archiving, metadata enrichment and natural language discovery at its upcoming User Meetings - taking place in London, UK on June 12-13 and online for North America on June 24.

These innovations build on Preservica's trusted framework for safe, scalable and optimized AI . When combined with Preserve365 ®, they empower organizations - across education, government and industry - to leverage native Microsoft 365 capabilities - such as Purview, Power Automate, Azure AI Services and Microsoft Copilot - to enhance compliance, optimize storage costs, boost productivity and create a trusted foundation of high-quality, long-term data for fast discovery and reliable AI agent learning.

"In the era of AI, trusted long-term content is a strategic asset - essential not just for compliance, but for powering AI." said Stuart Read, Chief Product Officer at Preservica. "However, to unlock its full value, the content must also be accurate, current and securely accessible in real time. By embedding our Active Digital Preservation technology directly within the Microsoft ecosystem, we eliminate the need for siloed archives, and enable dynamic, AI-driven access to long-term content."

Key Innovations

The new AI innovations in archiving, enrichment and discovery can be leveraged individually or together in a virtuous cycle to create and sustain high-quality long-term content for optimal AI outcomes.

1. Automated archiving & records governance

Preserve365 enables information teams to automate the transfer of high-value, long-term records into a preservation archive - seamlessly integrated into the SharePoint experience. Using Power Automate and Microsoft Copilot's natural language capabilities, workflows can range from gated, trigger-based steps to fully automated processes aligned with Microsoft retention labels.

This reduces manual effort and error, optimizes storage costs and ensures the consistent application of records governance and compliance policies so that only the most valuable, high-quality content gets transferred to the preservation archive.

2. AI-powered metadata enrichment

Preservica's AI-powered metadata enrichment enhances the discoverability and context of archived content through AI services such as transcription, translation, classification, redaction and scene description.

Building on the recent introduction of PII identification , Preservica is developing AI-powered metadata validation and standardization - critical for maintaining overall data quality at scale and cutting hours of manual work.

With new global policy settings, human oversight, audit trails and AI provenance metadata, organizations gain transparency, accountability and control over the enrichment processes.

3. AI-powered discovery for legal, compliance & business teams

Preserve365 allows legal and compliance teams to conduct unified searches across SharePoint and archived content - including Outlook - using standard Microsoft 365 tools. With an upcoming integration with Microsoft Copilot, users will also be able to perform natural language queries for faster, more intuitive discovery - leading to better outcomes and knowledge reuse for audits, litigation and business operations.

Embedded Active Digital Preservation ensures all archived content is actively preserved to remain tamper-evident, trustworthy and always accessible in readable formats when needed.

Preservica will be sharing and discussing these new innovations at its upcoming User Meetings in London (June 12-13) and online for North America (June 24).

About Preservica

Preservica is changing the way thousands of organizations around the world protect and re-use long-term digital information. Preservica's unique patent pending Active Digital Preservation archiving software automatically keeps every file alive in future-friendly formats over decades to ensure that critical, high-value information can always be quickly found and actioned for FOI, compliance, legal, brand, knowledge reuse and cultural needs. Preservica customers include leading corporations, archives, libraries, museums and government organizations around the world that trust their data protection and future-proofing to Preservica. For more information, visit https://preservica.com/ .

