The Arthritis Foundation Drives Awareness and Support During Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month

From the Juvenile Arthritis Family Summit to research and advocacy, national efforts shine a light on the resilience of kids and families living with juvenile arthritis.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / The Arthritis Foundation is proudly focused on raising awareness of its resources for children and families living with juvenile arthritis (JA), especially during July's Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month. JA initiatives include advocacy around the severe nationwide shortage of pediatric rheumatologists, funding scientific treatment research and helping JA families make community connections when and where they need it most. Taking place July 10-13 in Salt Lake City, the Foundation's JA Family Summit, Utah, brings together families with one child or more diagnosed with juvenile arthritis, or other rheumatic diseases, to gain new disease management skills, learn about promising arthritis research and build long-lasting connections for all family members. Juvenile arthritis is a debilitating condition that affects hundreds of thousands of kids and teens, impacting their daily lives, education and overall mental and physical well-being.

"Our dedication to families affected by juvenile arthritis is at the heart of everything we do," said Steven Taylor, president and CEO of the Arthritis Foundation. "From funding critical research to creating spaces like the JA Family Summit, we are committed to empowering kids and their families with resources, support, and a sense of belonging. Together, we're building a courageous community that's not only facing juvenile arthritis head-on, but shaping a future filled with hope and healing."

Addressing the Pediatric Rheumatologist Shortage

The severe shortage of pediatric rheumatologists in the United States is a critical issue. Seven states lack a pediatric rheumatologist entirely, and 50% of states have fewer than five specialists. This scarcity forces families to travel long distances for necessary care, exacerbating the challenges for children living with juvenile arthritis. For example, teen gymnast Estelle, who was diagnosed at age 9, travels four hours each way by car to see her pediatric rheumatologist in another state due to the shortage of care in her family's home state of Louisiana. A visual representation of this shortage can be downloaded here. Note that since this graphic was developed, Montana has welcomed its first pediatric rheumatologist, Dr. Julie Campbell - a huge win for families within the state and neighboring regions.

In partnership with the Childhood Arthritis and Rheumatology Research Alliance (CARRA) and through broader efforts to attract more pediatric rheumatologists, the Arthritis Foundation is committed to advancing research in juvenile arthritis, including exploring new treatments methods and improving patient outcomes.

JA Family Summit

Taking place in Salt Lake City, Utah, July 10 - 13 this year, the JA Family Summit is a powerful, four-day opportunity for connection, education and empowerment for families navigating life with juvenile arthritis and childhood rheumatic diseases. With dedicated programming for every age - from kids as young as four to teens, young adults and parents/caregivers - the Summit offers a welcoming environment for learning and support. Siblings are also encouraged to participate, ensuring a holistic family experience that fosters lasting connections and community. JA Family Summit is supported by presenting sponsor Alpha Omicron Pi Fraternity (AOII), which continues its decades-long support of the Foundation, and CVS Specialty.

The 2025 theme is COURAGE - a recognition of the bravery it takes to share personal stories, build new relationships and advocate for yourself and others. Living with juvenile arthritis requires strength in everyday decisions, resilience in the face of uncertainty, and boldness from every family member touched by a diagnosis.

This year, thanks to a generous $12,500 grant from Primary Children's Foundation, families in Utah, Wyoming, Southern Idaho and Montana will receive special registration discounts. In addition, three families from these states who applied through the travel assistance program will have a portion of their travel expenses covered, helping reduce barriers to participation and ensuring more families can experience the life-changing impact of the summit.

To learn about Arthritis Foundation resources and impact in your community, visit arthritis.org. To speak with a trained staff member at the Arthritis Foundation's Helpline, call 800-283-7800. Helpline staff are available from Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET. Help is available in English and Spanish.

The Arthritis Foundation is fighting for all people who live with arthritis. The Foundation's mission is to turn the obstacles arthritis causes into opportunities. The Arthritis Foundation champions life-changing solutions and medical advancements, and it also provides ways for people to connect, break down barriers in health care and join the fight for a cure - uniting hearts, minds and resources to change the future of arthritis. To join the fight to conquer arthritis, visit?arthritis.org.

###

CONTACT:

Julie Thomas

jthomas@mower.com

212.980.9064

SOURCE: Arthritis Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-arthritis-foundation-drives-awareness-and-support-during-juvenile-1037431