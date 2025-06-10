National Auction Association Hires Allison Mazzei as Chief Executive Officer

OVERLAND PARK, KANSAS / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / The National Auction Association (NAA) is pleased to announce the hiring of Allison Mazzei as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 28, 2025.

Allison Mazzei

Newly Appointed Chief Executive Officer of the National Auction Association, Effective July 28, 2025

Mazzei brings over 15 years of experience in association leadership, member engagement, and public policy advocacy. Most recently, she served as President of the Kansas Association of Broadcasters (KAB), where she guided the organization through a period of historic financial growth and led a full-scale digital transformation.

"Allison is a visionary leader with a proven ability to build trust, drive results, and elevate member value," said John Schultz, CAI, AMM, President of the NAA Board of Directors. "We are confident she will lead the NAA with the same energy, strategic clarity, and dedication that defined her success at KAB."

During her tenure at KAB, Mazzei secured the organization's highest-ever annual revenue, modernized internal operations, and expanded advocacy efforts at both state and federal levels. Though she enters the auction industry from outside its ranks, Mazzei is well-versed in quickly integrating into new sectors, having done the same successfully in broadcasting.

"The National Auction Association has a strong foundation built by dedicated members who care deeply about their profession. It's a privilege to join this community and support the work NAA is doing to elevate auctioneers and expand opportunities across the industry. I'm excited to listen, learn, and help carry the association's mission forward," said Mazzei.

Mazzei will be introduced to members in person at the upcoming Conference & Show in Schaumburg, Illinois, where she will participate in leadership sessions and connect with auction professionals nationwide.

