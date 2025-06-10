Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform Licensees Sweep the TMCnet UC Product of the Year Awards

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that six of its Service Provider licensees, all leveraging the NetSapiens® Platform, have been honored with TMCnet's 2025 Unified Communications Product of the Year Awards.

This remarkable achievement underscores the power of Crexendo's NetSapiens Platform as the engine behind the most innovative, profitable, and fastest-growing service providers in the industry. Each of our service provider partners delivers differentiated offerings that highlight what's possible when partners have full control over how they build, brand, and bring their solutions to market. The strength of the Netsapiens Platform with its deep API access, a vast ecosystem of integrations, full customization capabilities, and a platform that adapts to the service provider's business model, is the reason why it is the fastest growing UCaaS platform in North America. Crexendo is empowering providers to outperform their competition and unlock experiences so unique that they redefine what it means to be great.

"Each year, our team at TMC carefully evaluates a wide range of submissions for our Product of the Year Awards, recognizing standout solutions that demonstrate meaningful innovation and value in communications, collaboration, and customer engagement," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMCnet. "This year, we noted that six award recipients utilized the NetSapiens platform as part of their offering. This reflects the continued growth and momentum we're seeing within the NetSapiens partner community."

"These partner wins aren't just a recognition of our platform's dominance-they're a celebration of our licensees' success," said Jeff Korn, CEO and Chairman of Crexendo. "At Crexendo, we believe in powering a future where service providers are in full control of their own destiny, and with six of our licensees claiming top honors, it proves what happens when you give innovators total control, limitless flexibility, and a platform built for market disruption."

In today's UCaaS landscape, industry consolidation has left many providers with platforms where innovation is no longer native-it's bolted on due to the need to use a loosely integrated second platform. What's being sold as progress is often just thin integration, leaving service providers with fragmented experiences and little control over their future.

That's why Crexendo's all-in-one, AI-native NetSapiens Platform stands out. Built from the ground up to be unified, customizable, and extensible, it gives providers everything they need-voice, video, messaging, contact center, and APIs-in a single, cohesive platform. No bolt-ons. No compromises. Just real innovation, total control, and a future they own.

About Crexendo®

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our solutions currently support over six million end users globally, through our extensive global network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering. For more information, please visit www.crexendo.com.

About TMC

For more than 20 years, TMC has been honoring technology companies with awards in various categories. These awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.

TMC also provides global buyers with valuable insights to make informed tech decisions through our editorial platforms, live events, webinars, and online advertising. Leading vendors trust TMC, thought leadership, and our events for branding, thought leadership, and lead generation. Our live events, like the ITEXPO TECHSUPERSHOW, deliver unmatched visibility, while our custom lead generation programs and webinars ensure a steady flow of sales opportunities. Display ads on trusted sites generate millions of impressions, boosting brand reputations. TMC offers a complete 360-degree marketing solution, from event management to content creation, driving SEO, branding, and marketing success. Learn more at www.tmcnet.com and follow @tmcnet on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

