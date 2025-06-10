Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. CEO & Co-Founder Justin Stiefel to Present at the Investor Summit Virtual on June 10, 2025

GIG HARBOR, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASK) announced that Justin Stiefel, CEO and Co-Founder, will be presenting at the Investor Summit Virtual taking place on June 10.

About Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc.

Heritage Distilling Company (HDC) is the most awarded craft distillery in North American 10 years running, making it one of the premier craft distilleries in the United States. Celebrated for its innovation, quality, and strong consumer engagement, HDC produces a diverse portfolio of award-winning spirits including whiskey, vodka, gin, and ready-to-drink cocktails. Each product is crafted from the finest ingredients using proprietary processes that emphasize purity and flavor.

Event: Q2 Investor Summit

Presentation Time: June 10, 12:30 PM ET

Location: WEBCAST LINK

Conference Overview and Structure

The Investor Summit is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various subject matter experts, and see what your peers are doing in this market.

This quarter's event is focused on MicroCap companies who are undervalued, have a catalyst, and are undervalued.

Registration for Investors

To request free registration, please go to our website (https://investorsummitgroup.com/), and click the "Registration" button.

