Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2025.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in May 2025, compared with 23 in the previous month and 16 in May 2024. The new listings were 24 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2025 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2024. The total number of financings in May 2025 was 41, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in May 2024.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were seven new issuers on TSXV in May 2025, compared with two in the previous month and three in May 2024. The new listings were six mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in May 2025 decreased 50% compared to the previous month, but were up 15% compared to May 2024. There were 83 financings in May 2025, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in May 2024.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,901
|1,880
|1,811
|New Issuers Listed
|25
|23
|16
|IPOs
|24
|22
|16
|Graduates from TSXV
|0
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|2,549
|2,526
|2,473
|IPO Financings Raised
|$110,235,050
|$69,880,751
|$93,623,399
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$693,175,298
|$1,175,619,193
|$1,456,905,676
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$81,923,725
|$1,384,700
|$146,001,900
|Total Financings Raised
|$885,334,073
|$1,246,884,644
|$1,696,530,975
|Total Number of Financings
|41
|52
|37
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,308,651,801,156
|$5,049,052,534,067
|$4,455,584,883,438
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|115
|64
|+79.7
|IPOs
|98
|58
|+69.0
|Graduates from TSXV
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$528,954,501
|$221,139,836
|+139.2
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$3,098,382,538
|$6,244,154,906
|-50.4
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,090,569,365
|$180,116,400
|+505.5
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,717,906,404
|$6,645,411,142
|-29.0
|Total Number of Financings
|224
|176
|+27.3
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,308,651,801,156
|$4,455,584,883,438
|+19.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|May 2025
|April 2025
|May 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,808
|1,809
|1,892
|New Issuers Listed
|7
|2
|3
|IPOs
|1
|0
|1
|Graduates to TSX
|0
|1
|0
|Issues Listed
|1,874
|1,875
|1,965
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,017,070
|$0
|$219,400
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$18,101,993
|$36,842,132
|$83,984,682
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$385,434,193
|$769,613,305
|$266,582,647
|Total Financings Raised
|$404,553,256
|$806,455,437
|$350,786,729
|Total Number of Financings
|83
|97
|105
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$101,471,291,422
|$94,496,596,952
|$82,445,220,655
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|17
|21
|-19.0
|IPOs
|3
|8
|-62.5
|Graduates to TSX
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$1,534,570
|$2,645,500
|-42.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$372,802,658
|$310,312,745
|+20.1
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$2,209,247,933
|$1,290,327,038
|+71.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,583,585,161
|$1,603,285,283
|+61.1
|Total Number of Financings
|468
|478
|-2.1
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$101,471,291,422
|$82,445,220,655
|+23.1
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised).
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis.
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF
|ZWGD
|CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF
|CALB
|CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF
|CCAD
|CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF
|CUSD.U
|Highlander Silver Corp.
|HSLV
|Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF
|MAAA
|Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|MTBA
|Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF
|MTBB
|Manulife Canadian Equity Class
|MCAN
|Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund
|MCOR
|Manulife Dividend Income Fund
|MDIF
|Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund
|MFUN
|MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|TLTU
|MegaLong (3X) Canadian Banks Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|BNKU
|MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|CGMU
|MegaLong (3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|QQQU
|MegaLong (3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|SPYU
|MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|SOXU
|MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|TLTD
|MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|CGMD
|MegaShort (-3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|QQQD
|MegaShort (-3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|SPYD
|MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF
|SOXD
|Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF
|BTCO
|Purpose Core Ether ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF
|ETHO
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Core Nickel Corp.
|CNCO
|Excellon Resources Inc.
|EXN
|Kirkstone Metals Corp.
|KSM
|Luxor Metals Ltd.
|LUXR
|Sprock-It Acquisitions Ltd.
|SPRO.P
|Versamet Royalties Corporation
|VMET
|Vinland Lithium Inc.
|VLD
About TMX Group (TSX: X)
TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.
For more information, please contact:
Catherine Kee
Head of Media Relations
TMX Group
416-671-1704
catherine.kee@tmx.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254962
SOURCE: TMX Group Limited