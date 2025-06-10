Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2025.

TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in May 2025, compared with 23 in the previous month and 16 in May 2024. The new listings were 24 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2025 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to May 2024. The total number of financings in May 2025 was 41, compared with 52 the previous month and 37 in May 2024.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

There were seven new issuers on TSXV in May 2025, compared with two in the previous month and three in May 2024. The new listings were six mining companies and one Capital Pool Company. Total financings raised in May 2025 decreased 50% compared to the previous month, but were up 15% compared to May 2024. There were 83 financings in May 2025, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in May 2024.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2025 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Issuers Listed 1,901 1,880 1,811 New Issuers Listed 25 23 16 IPOs 24 22 16 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 0 Issues Listed 2,549 2,526 2,473 IPO Financings Raised $110,235,050 $69,880,751 $93,623,399 Secondary Financings Raised $693,175,298 $1,175,619,193 $1,456,905,676 Supplemental Financings Raised $81,923,725 $1,384,700 $146,001,900 Total Financings Raised $885,334,073 $1,246,884,644 $1,696,530,975 Total Number of Financings 41 52 37 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,308,651,801,156 $5,049,052,534,067 $4,455,584,883,438

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 115 64 +79.7 IPOs 98 58 +69.0 Graduates from TSXV 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $528,954,501 $221,139,836 +139.2 Secondary Financings Raised $3,098,382,538 $6,244,154,906 -50.4 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,090,569,365 $180,116,400 +505.5 Total Financings Raised $4,717,906,404 $6,645,411,142 -29.0 Total Number of Financings 224 176 +27.3 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,308,651,801,156 $4,455,584,883,438 +19.1

TSX Venture Exchange **



May 2025 April 2025 May 2024 Issuers Listed 1,808 1,809 1,892 New Issuers Listed 7 2 3 IPOs 1 0 1 Graduates to TSX 0 1 0 Issues Listed 1,874 1,875 1,965 IPO Financings Raised $1,017,070 $0 $219,400 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $18,101,993 $36,842,132 $83,984,682 Supplemental Financings Raised $385,434,193 $769,613,305 $266,582,647 Total Financings Raised $404,553,256 $806,455,437 $350,786,729 Total Number of Financings 83 97 105 Market Cap Listed Issues $101,471,291,422 $94,496,596,952 $82,445,220,655

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 17 21 -19.0 IPOs 3 8 -62.5 Graduates to TSX 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $1,534,570 $2,645,500 -42.0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $372,802,658 $310,312,745 +20.1 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,209,247,933 $1,290,327,038 +71.2 Total Financings Raised $2,583,585,161 $1,603,285,283 +61.1 Total Number of Financings 468 478 -2.1 Market Cap Listed Issues $101,471,291,422 $82,445,220,655 +23.1

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised).

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis.

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during May 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BMO Covered Call Spread Gold Bullion ETF ZWGD CIBC Canadian Government Long-Term Bond ETF CALB CIBC Premium Cash Management ETF CCAD CIBC USD Premium Cash Management ETF CUSD.U Highlander Silver Corp. HSLV Mackenzie AAA CLO ETF MAAA Mackenzie Target 2027 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBA Mackenzie Target 2029 North American IG Corporate Bond ETF MTBB Manulife Canadian Equity Class MCAN Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund MCOR Manulife Dividend Income Fund MDIF Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund MFUN MegaLong (3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTU MegaLong (3X) Canadian Banks Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF BNKU MegaLong (3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMU MegaLong (3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQU MegaLong (3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYU MegaLong (3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXU MegaShort (-3X) 20+ Year US Treasury Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF TLTD MegaShort (-3X) Canadian Gold Miners Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF CGMD MegaShort (-3X) NASDAQ-100® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF QQQD MegaShort (-3X) S&P 500® Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SPYD MegaShort (-3X) US Semiconductors Daily Leveraged Alternative ETF SOXD Purpose Core Bitcoin ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF BTCO Purpose Core Ether ETF Canadian dollar denominated ETF ETHO

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Core Nickel Corp. CNCO Excellon Resources Inc. EXN Kirkstone Metals Corp. KSM Luxor Metals Ltd. LUXR Sprock-It Acquisitions Ltd. SPRO.P Versamet Royalties Corporation VMET Vinland Lithium Inc. VLD

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254962

SOURCE: TMX Group Limited