Remote, the leading global HR platform, today announced that its purpose-built HRIS the first Human Resources Information System designed from day one for globally distributed teams is now available to companies worldwide. Unlike traditional systems retrofitted to support international workforces, Remote HRIS is engineered to handle the full complexity of global employment, prioritizing local compliance, AI-powered scalability, and seamless functionality. With these enhancements, the Remote platform now delivers the full breadth and scale needed to support global teams from hire to retire offering a flexible, easy-to-use, end-to-end solution for managing a company's HR, payroll, and performance needs across borders, built not just for today's distributed teams, but for what comes next.

Five years since the pandemic transformed global work styles, 71% of employers now report that they have recruited outside their national borders, according to Remote's Global Workforce Report. What began as a push for productivity and talent access has now entered a new phase: managing efficient, compliant, and connected distributed teams at scale. Businesses now face ongoing complexity in maintaining HR operations across jurisdictions from navigating labor laws and tax regulations to ensuring consistent onboarding, performance tracking, and employee experiences.

Most existing HR systems were built before the advent of the remote work era, often requiring companies to implement a patchwork of tools and manual processes that create silos and compliance risk. Remote eliminates this friction by centralizing workforce data, automating compliance, and enabling teams to manage payroll, performance, expenses, devices, and more all through a single platform with a user-friendly interface and enterprise-grade security. Combined with specialized solutions for recruiting, performance, device, and equity management, this provides a powerful suite of human capital management tools for global teams.

Alongside the HRIS, Remote is also unveiling Remote Perform, a modern way for global teams to run performance reviews and foster continuous feedback. Traditional performance cycles are inefficient, often taking over 6 weeks in large organizations and demanding extensive manual effort from all participants. Ditching rigid legacy paradigms, Perform offers flexible review cycles, customizable formats, and built-in 360° feedback to fit how distributed teams actually work. With features like peer feedback, calibration, and a private career journal, employees grow and stay aligned-no matter where they are. Built-in integrations with tools like Slack ensure that Perform seamlessly fits into employees' existing workflows. For employers, this means the unprecedented flexibility to monitor performance in real-time, accelerating and streamlining formal performance review cycles to drive tangible results.

Key features of Remote HRIS include:

End-to-end workforce management : Remote provides seamless support for the full employee journey from hiring and onboarding to payroll and employee management all powered by AI-driven automations and intelligent workflows.

: Remote provides seamless support for the full employee journey from hiring and onboarding to payroll and employee management all powered by AI-driven automations and intelligent workflows. HRIS with natively integrated payroll: Unlike other HR platforms that require third-party integrations and manual work, Remote combines HRIS, global payroll, and employment solutions in one platform. With centralized employee data, documents, and workflows, it's easier to pay and manage teams reliably and accurately with less effort. Companies can maintain consistency and stay audit-ready in every country they hire.

Unlike other HR platforms that require third-party integrations and manual work, Remote combines HRIS, global payroll, and employment solutions in one platform. With centralized employee data, documents, and workflows, it's easier to pay and manage teams reliably and accurately with less effort. Companies can maintain consistency and stay audit-ready in every country they hire. Global compliance, local precision: Remote delivers unmatched control and peace of mind for companies operating across multiple states or countries. Remote's Compliance Watchtower tracks and alerts customers to regulatory changes to reduce legal risk and avoid fines automatically. Integrated EOR, payroll, and contractor management solutions mean you can onboard anyone, anywhere, and remain in compliance with local regulations.

Remote delivers unmatched control and peace of mind for companies operating across multiple states or countries. Remote's Compliance Watchtower tracks and alerts customers to regulatory changes to reduce legal risk and avoid fines automatically. Integrated EOR, payroll, and contractor management solutions mean you can onboard anyone, anywhere, and remain in compliance with local regulations. Expansive integrations: Remote provides plug play integrations with leading HR and IT tools, connections via Zapier (5000+ apps) and the Remote API, enabling organizations to eliminate duplicate data entry and customize automated workflows.

"At Globl.Contact, our strength lies in finding the right talent for our client's brands significantly better than the competition, and across the globe. We build real connections with our clients, their customers and within our globally distributed team. As we scale rapidly across 27 countries, Remote gives us the freedom to hire the best people anywhere, while saving 15 to 20 hours a week in admin and ensuring that every team member gets a consistent, high-quality experience. Our people are our edge, and Remote helps us protect that advantage at scale," said Kai Czeschlik, CEO and co-founder of Globl.Contact.

Remote introduces premium EOR

Today, Remote also announced new capabilities that expand its Employer of Record offering with more lifecycle automation, integrated services, and built-in compliance support for growing teams. The expanded support is ideal for mid-market and enterprise businesses with multi-country workforces seeking to eliminate manual processes, reduce their tech stack, and improve visibility across their operations.

"Six years ago when Remote launched, helping companies hire their first remote team member was a breakthrough. Today, those same companies have scaled remote-first teams across dozens of countries and they're running into a new wave of challenges: compliance complexity, fragmented HR tools, and limited visibility across their workforce," said Job van der Voort, CEO and co-founder of Remote. "This launch is a major milestone, and part of our constant effort to meet the moment. As our customers grow, their challenges grow and we're here to assist them with a platform that's built to handle the full scale and complexity of modern work reliably, securely, and simply."

For more information about Remote, visit remote.com.

About Remote:

Talent is everywhere opportunity should be too. Remote's mission is to create opportunity everywhere, empowering employers to hire, manage, and pay the best talent while allowing individuals to connect with the companies and roles that best suit their skills. Remote makes it possible for businesses to build strong teams without geographic constraints, simply and compliantly. Remote was founded in 2019 by Job van der Voort and Marcelo Lebre, and is backed by leading investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Accel, Sequoia, Index Ventures, Two Sigma Ventures, General Catalyst, and B Capital.

