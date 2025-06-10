In a landmark move for the telecommunications industry, Sateliot, the first company to offer 5G standard-based non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) on its low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation, and Syniverse, the world's most connected company, have launched the telecommunications industry's first standardized billing framework for NTN connectivity.

This collaboration underscores Sateliot's commitment to industry-wide standardization and interoperability. By integrating Syniverse's extensive experience in roaming and billing, Sateliot can offer seamless service to mobile network operators (MNOs) and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) using GSMA's TAP (Transferred Account Procedures) and BCE (Billing and Charging Evolution) standards.

"This partnership is a key milestone on the enabling of NTN commercialization," said Gianluca Redolfi, CCO at Sateliot. "By adopting standardized billing processes, we are removing complexity for our MNO and MVNO partners and accelerating the integration of satellite connectivity into existing terrestrial networks."

The agreement with Syniverse shows Sateliot's ability to ensure roaming interoperability and end-to-end service delivery across satellite and terrestrial domains. This positions Sateliot as a catalyst for global digital transformation, particularly in regions where traditional connectivity is lacking.

"What Sateliot is doing with non-terrestrial network billing reflects the broader shift toward interoperability and commercial readiness in satellite," said Andrew Davies, Chief Executive Officer of Syniverse. "Syniverse helped define what scalable billing looks like in mobile communications, and we're now applying that expertise to help satellite providers unlock roaming and monetization from Day 1 with the reliability, security, and scale expected of any mobile network."

With a rapidly expanding portfolio of partnerships across Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia, Sateliot is executing on its vision to bring 5G IoT satellite connectivity to millions. The company is collaborating with multiple global network operators to pilot services that support smart agriculture, logistics, environmental monitoring, and other applications.

"The future of connectivity depends on seamless integration between terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks and driving standards," said Barbara Pareglio, Senior Technical Director and NTN Community lead of GSMA. "By working together, through initiatives such as the GSMA's NTN Community, mobile network operators, satellite providers, and the broader mobile ecosystem can accelerate innovation, bridge connectivity gaps, and create new opportunities so that people, industry, and society thrive."

About Sateliot

Sateliot is the first satellite operator to offer 5G standard-based non-terrestrial networks (NTNs), creating a seamless extension of cellular IoT connectivity from space. Through partnerships with MNOs and MVNOs, Sateliot enables cost-effective, standardized global coverage for the Internet of Things.

About Syniverse

Syniverse is the world's most connected company. We seamlessly connect the world's networks, devices, and people so the world can unlock the full power of communications.

Our secure, global technology powers the world's leading carriers, top Forbes Global 2000 companies, and billions of people, devices, and transactions every day. Our engagement platform delivers better, smarter experiences that strengthen relationships between businesses, customers, and employees.

For over 30 years, we have accelerated important advances in communications technology. Today we are an essential driver of the world's adoption of intelligent connectivity, from 5G and CPaaS to IoT and beyond. Find out more at https://www.syniverse.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610931504/en/

Contacts:

For Sateliot:

Alex Campillo

Carolina Morales

press@sateliot.com

For Syniverse:

Matt McLoughlin

matt@gregoryfca.com

Karen Wentworth

pr@syniverse.com

+1.813.637.5084