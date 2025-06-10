Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
Starkes EBITDA erzielt - beginnt 2025 nun die Neubewertung?
10.06.2025 15:06 Uhr
Crypto4A Technologies Inc.: Crypto4A Technologies Launches QxOS 5 to Power the Future of Post-Quantum Security

The Latest Evolution in our QxHSM

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto4A Technologies Inc., a pioneer in quantum-safe and crypto-agile security solutions, launches QxOS 5, the latest evolution of its cryptographic operating system designed to support the QxHSM, the next generation of hardware security modules (HSM). This major software and firmware release strengthens the foundation for post-quantum cryptography (PQC) adoption, digital sovereignty, and improved security usability.

Crypto4A Logo

With the introduction of QxOS 5, Crypto4A delivers three core advancements:

  • FIPS 140-3 Level 3: This release includes the finalized module submission for FIPS 140-3 level 3 certification that includes the latest PQC algorithms, reinforcing trust for regulated industries and government agencies.
  • Certified Post-Quantum Cryptographic Algorithms: QxOS 5 integrates a robust set of PQC algorithms aligned with current NIST standards, providing proactive protection against quantum computing threats.
  • Enhanced Usability: Updated user interfaces, management applications, operational tools, and APIs make it easier than ever for customers to deploy and manage cryptographic workflows securely and efficiently.

"QxOS 5 is more than just a firmware and software update, it's a critical step toward real-world readiness for post-quantum environments," said John O'Connor, VP of Product Management at Crypto4A. "With our FIPS submission, certified PQC algorithms, and usability upgrades, we're helping customers stay ahead of the curve-technically and strategically."

Supporting PQC and Digital Sovereignty

Crypto4A's commitment to digital sovereignty is rooted in giving customers full control over their cryptographic infrastructure. QxOS 5 embodies this principle by enabling seamless transition to post-quantum algorithms while maintaining crypto-agility and compliance. Organizations can now future proof their digital assets with confidence and clarity. As cyber and regulatory environments continue to evolve, this update provides the adaptability and assurance that enterprises and agencies require while also supporting strategic priorities such as cryptographic independence and long-term flexibility.

Looking Ahead

The launch of QxOS 5 sets the stage for an exciting product roadmap. Upcoming feature releases this year will introduce expanded algorithm support, advanced policy orchestration, scalable key storage, application developer kit, and richer integrations to further simplify secure operations in quantum-threatened environments.

About QxHSM

Designed to deliver exceptional operational efficiency and a lower total cost of ownership, QxHSM offers unmatched cryptographic agility, portability, and scalability. It empowers organizations with true ownership of their cryptographic assets, free from vendor lock-in and supports modern, cloud-scale deployment architectures that adapt to evolving technologies, standards, and security requirements.

About Crypto4A

Crypto4A Technologies Inc. delivers quantum-safe, crypto-agile solutions that enable secure and scalable cryptographic infrastructure. From protecting today's digital assets to preparing for tomorrow's threats, Crypto4A empowers customers across industries with next-generation hardware security platforms.

For media inquiries, product demos, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Rob Grapes

VP, Business Development
Crypto4A Technologies Inc.
info@cyrpto4a.com
www.crypto4A.com
613-454-2222

Quantum-Safe. Built for Now!

______________________________________________________________________________


1550A Laperriere Avenue, Suite 202, Ottawa, ON, K1Z 7T2 | ©2025 Crypto4A Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. crypto4a.com


Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2706447/Crypto4A_Technologies_Inc__Crypto4A_Technologies_Launches%C2%A0QxOS_5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crypto4a-technologies-launches-qxos-5-to-power-the-future-of-post-quantum-security-302476778.html

