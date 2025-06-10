DALI Alliance Wins Big at LightFair 2025 with Two Innovation Awards for DALI+





LAS VEGAS, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DALI Alliance is proud to announce that DALI+, its next-generation wireless and IP-based lighting control technology, earned two top honors at the 2025 LightFair Innovation Awards.

Presented on May 6 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, the annual awards recognize the most groundbreaking developments in the lighting and controls industry. Among the 11 category winners and four distinguished overall awards, DALI+ was recognized for:

Category Award : Best Control Enabling Technology

: Best Control Enabling Technology Overall Award: The Design Excellence Award

Judged by lighting and controls experts from across the industry, these awards recognize DALI+ as a standout innovation delivering advanced functionality, scalability, and interoperability for modern lighting systems. The judges praised the technology stating: "This represents a big step forward, extending DALI's benefits to wireless networks."

"These awards validate our vision for a smarter, more connected lighting ecosystem," said Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. "DALI+ extends DALI into wireless and IP-based domains, without sacrificing interoperability or compliance with global standards."

DALI+ builds on the trusted DALI protocol by using Thread as the wireless carrier, enabling standardized, robust, two-way control for features such as advanced dimming, diagnostics, and data exchange. DALI+ brings wireless control to the proven DALI ecosystem, and when paired with DALI-2, enables seamless hybrid systems that simplify integration in today's smart buildings.

These dual wins position DALI+ as a transformative step forward in lighting innovation - cementing the DALI Alliance's role at the forefront of intelligent building technology.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance

Media Contact:

Jeremy Ludyjan

Global Marketing Manager, DALI Alliance

MarCom@dali-alliance.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/748de591-68e5-4549-9b54-5ff86ca38d45