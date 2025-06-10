Kognitos, the leader in agentic automation, today announced a strategic partnership with Ableneo, a prominent tech and transformation consultancy based in Czechia and Slovakia. This collaboration aims to bring Kognitos' state-of-the-art AI automation solutions to forward-thinking companies across central Europe.

The partnership leverages Kognitos' innovative, AI-native, natural-language-driven automation platform and Ableneo's deep expertise in software engineering and business transformation. Together, they will empower organizations to streamline operations, boost productivity and drive innovation.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Ableneo," said Joe Putti, VP of partnerships at Kognitos. "Their track record of bringing AI transformations to businesses aligns perfectly with our mission."

Ableneo, known for its thoughtful approach to digital transformation, brings valuable insights and a strong presence in Europe.

"We believe successful, lasting innovation requires both vision and execution," said Pavel Dvornak, VP of business optimizations at Ableneo. "By combining Kognitos' agentic automation with our expertise in driving meaningful change, we've helped organizations transform where it counts delivering measurable impact and sustained value as one of Europe's most experienced partners."

The partnership has already yielded positive results.

Martin Borsky, CFO at EOS KSI Slovakia, shared, "Working with Ableneo to implement Kognitos' automation solutions has been transformative for our unstructured document processing tasks. We've seen an impressive 98% success rate, allowing our team to focus on more strategic initiatives."

Martin Kana, executive director of the Slovak Insurers' Bureau, added, "Ableneo in collaboration with the Kognitos AI platform managed to automate unstructured document sorting and categorization of our insurance claims handling process with over 92% accuracy. This led to a 60% efficiency increase in this process."

As companies strive to enhance competitiveness and efficiency, the Kognitos-Ableneo partnership delivers a potent combination of AI automation and strategic transformation. This collaboration is accelerating the adoption of intelligent automation, helping European businesses thrive in a digital world.

About Kognitos

Kognitos automates business operations with the first neurosymbolic AI platform engineered for robust governance and tool consolidation. Uniquely turning tribal and system knowledge into documented, AI-refined automations using English as code, Kognitos creates a dynamic system of record for enhanced productivity and decision-making. Its unified platform supports hundreds of use cases, free from the risks of brittle bots or black-box AI. With a patented Process Refinement Engine, Kognitos delivers faster ROI, lower costs and empowered teams. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Kognitos is backed by leading investors including Prosperty7, Khosla Ventures and Wipro Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.kognitos.com/.

About Ableneo

Ableneo is a Czech and Slovak-based company that bridges the world of business consulting and software engineering by enabling change where it matters. Its experts in change design and implementation have helped over 50 mid-sized and large companies across Europe transform their businesses, increase effectiveness, and reduce costs through smart tech and AI solutions. With a strategic focus on banking, telecommunications, manufacturing, and utilities energy, the company delivers high value by understanding the intricacies of each industry it operates in.

