Joint AI-Enabled Price Tariff Response program designed to protect manufacturer aftermarket profitability

Syncron, a global leader in intelligent Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) solutions, and Ducker Carlisle, a U.S.-based global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, today announced the AI-Enabled Price Tariff Response program, a joint offering to help complex equipment manufacturers adjust their aftermarket pricing strategies in response to new and shifting tariffs.

Manufacturers in agriculture, automotive, construction and mining, and industrial and heavy machinery must mitigate unpredictable supply chain costs without impacting customer loyalty or profitability. That's why Syncron and Ducker Carlisle are introducing the AI-Enabled Price Tariff Response program: to help manufacturer understand tariff exposure, stay competitive with pricing, and mitigate risk with a tailored strategy that allows to them to execute now and in the future.

"Our customers are facing an unprecedented wave of tariff shifts that threaten service margins and long-term customer relationships," said Rob Joseph, VP of Partnerships at Syncron. "By teaming up with Ducker Carlisle, we're helping manufacturers intelligently respond to market volatility, rather than simply reacting to it. This joint program reinforces our commitment to helping OEMs turn aftermarket services into a source of resilience and growth."

The AI-Enabled Price Tariff Response program combines Syncron's advanced AI-powered pricing tools with Ducker Carlisle's deep domain expertise in aftermarket strategy. Ducker Carlisle will consult with each manufacturer to develop customized cost scenarios segmented by geography and item and that consider competitor activity. These scenarios will then be simulated and analyzed within Syncron Price to let customers adjust spare parts pricing with precision, protecting margins without alienating customers or driving them toward gray market alternatives. By the end of the engagement, manufacturers will have a clear strategy for handling tariff policy changes and be as insulated as possible from supply chain cost increases.

"Tariff policy changes are disrupting traditional pricing structures across the aftermarket landscape," said Gene Metheny, Managing Principal at Ducker Carlisle. "Our collaboration with Syncron gives manufacturers a clear, actionable roadmap for navigating this complexity and the tools and data they need to guide their businesses forward with confidence."

About Syncron

Syncron helps manufacturers and distributors capitalize on the new service economy by increasing customer loyalty and optimizing aftermarket profitability. Syncron's integrated, scalable, state-of-the-art Service Lifecycle Management (SLM) cloud platform puts data at the heart of aftermarket operations to unlock service synergies, significant revenue opportunities and help companies differentiate themselves with exceptional aftermarket customer experiences. The world's top brands trust Syncron, making it the largest privately-owned global leader in intelligent SLM SaaS solutions. For more, visit syncron.com.

About Ducker Carlisle

Ducker Carlisle is a global market research, strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm that helps many of the world's largest companies and private equity firms optimize business performance and accelerate growth across complex markets. Founded in 1961 with offices across North America, Europe and Asia, the firm provides a unique continuum of services to deliver custom, industry-centric solutions enabling clients to maximize business results. For more information, visit Ducker Carlisle I Twitter I LinkedIn

