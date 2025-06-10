Nexalus advanced liquid cooling solutions transform data centers from energy consumers into clean energy producers

Nexalus, a leader in advanced liquid cooling solutions, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of World Changing Ideas for 2025W for its revolutionary liquid cooling technology. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world's most pressing issues-from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

Nexalus' technology addresses the rising energy and environmental demands of the traditional and AI data center sector, which contributes over 100 million tonnes of CO2e annually, by transforming data centers from energy consumers into clean energy generating assets, delivering a closed-loop, circular economy solution.

This year's awards, featured on fastcompany.com, showcase 50 winners across 12 categories and 50 additional winners across industries, for a total of 100 outstanding projects. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected the winners from a pool of more than 1,500 entries and judged applications based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

"We are deeply honored to have our advanced liquid cooling solution be recognized by Fast Company as a World Changing Idea in 2025," said Kenneth O'Mahony, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexalus. "This award is a powerful validation of our bold mission to revolutionize cooling, rethink energy recovery and scale our innovative solution globally to transform data centers from energy consumers into clean energy producers. It's a testament to the talent, dedication, and innovation of our thermal engineering team I couldn't be prouder."

Nexalus was recognized for its technology that enhances thermal management for electronics producing excessive heat and requiring an abundance of energy to cool, including data centers, AI, edge computing, gaming, and High-Performance Computing (HPC). The company has developed a breakthrough liquid cooling technology which unlocks the potential of circularity in data center cooling by sealing the server, allowing data centers to redeploy 100% of the highest quality thermal energy that is otherwise wasted using existing air-cooling solutions. Nexalus' technology enables a typical data center to achieve up to a 35% reduction in energy consumption, as well as the redeployment of clean energy to nearby communities, and as such its widespread adoption offers significant potential for the sector to drastically improve its environmental impact.

O'Mahony continued, "As sustainability becomes a key focus for businesses worldwide, adopting innovative cooling solutions can help data centers not only meet, but surpass regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals. Our Nexalus' liquid-cooling technology offers a transformative solution that is poised to drive significant improvements in cost reduction, energy efficiency, reliability, and sustainability in the global data center market, without compromising on server and data center performance."

In December, Nexalus announced a collaboration with the OEM team at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to integrate Nexalus' energy-efficient liquid cooling technology into three of HPE's most popular data center servers ProLiant DL360, DL365, and DL380a. Additionally, Nexalus and Intel have partnered to develop advanced liquid cooling solutions for edge computing and 5G infrastructure. These systems utilize patented jet impingement technology to efficiently dissipate heat from CPUs and GPUs. Encased in compact, weather-resistant IP66 enclosures, this technology ensures reliable performance in extreme environments while promoting energy efficiency. Nexalus previously began a partnership with Dell Technologies to integrate its patented liquid cooling systems into Dell servers, workstations and AI platforms, and the partners continue to be engaged on commercial deployments.

"The World Changing Ideas Awards have always been about showcasing the art of the possible," says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We're proud to recognize the organizations and leaders that are making meaningful progress on the biggest issues of our time."

About Nexalus

Nexalus is an industry leader in advanced thermal management solutions, specializing in liquid cooling, with patented technology that prioritises not only performance and profit, but also the planet. Harnessing thermodynamics alongside clever thermal-fluid science and engineering, Nexalus systems integrate with electronics that produce excessive heat, to cool, capture and reuse this thermal energy, while also increasing efficiency and reducing costs. Nexalus solutions can be found in a range of different industries such as Data Centers, Edge, High-Performance Computing, Gaming Formula 1. Founded in Ireland, with global strategic development and manufacturing partners, Nexalus is the future of cooling the cloud. For more information visit www.nexalus.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

