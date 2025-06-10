New capabilities provide more value, flexibility, and intelligence to collaboration spaces, all on display at InfoComm 2025

Neat, the pioneering video technology company, announced today innovative capabilities that expand the value and versatility of Neat devices, all on display at InfoComm 2025. With new experiences supporting large meeting spaces, BYOD capabilities now on Neat Bar Generation 2, and a fresh set of applications available in Neat App Hub, Neat is providing customers with more flexible, customized experiences on Neat devices.

"Neat is dedicated to delivering simple yet powerful solutions to our customers' meeting room challenges, and this marks another step towards providing customers with the flexibility to get the maximum value from their Neat devices," said Tormod Ree, Chief Product and Engineering Officer for Neat. "By expanding the capabilities of our hardware devices and intelligent software, we can provide more equitable, high-quality experiences across a range of collaboration spaces."

Exceptional Large Meeting Spaces: Dual Neat Center, Neat Focus, and Speaker Framing

Neat devices support a wide range of spaces, from huddle rooms to board rooms. With the powerful capabilities introduced today, Neat can provide even better experiences in large, complex, and crowded spaces.

First, Neat is introducing dual Neat Centers, enabling the companion device to be used in pairs to ensure everyone in a large meeting space is equally seen and heard, no matter where they are. Neat's machine-learning technology enables the two Neat Centers and front-of-room device to work together to find the best view of each person in the room to frame them just once and ensure the camera continuously captures them at optimal angles, whether seated or moving around the room. It frames everyone individually for a closer, enriched, up-close-and-personal meeting experience. This synchronized system ensures consistent audio pickup, intelligent framing, and a cohesive experience no matter where participants are seated.

Neat is also introducing two powerful video experiences that make it easier to focus and follow the flow of conversation in larger spaces.

Neat Focus is a unique camera control feature that allows specific camera zones to be defined, so the front of room device and Neat Center (or dual Neat Centers) spotlight the speakers in those areas. This ensures the focus of the meeting stays where it's needed most.

Additionally, Speaker Framing intelligently tracks and highlights the active speaker and most recent speaker from the ideal camera angle for remote participants, making it easy to follow the flow of conversation, even in fast-paced or crowded meetings. This synchronized AI-powered camera technology ensures that people on the far end of the call always see the active-speaking person face-on, so they feel more included and central to the conversation.

Flexible BYOD Deployments: Neat Bar Generation 2

Neat is now offering Neat Bar Generation 2 without Neat Pad in BYOD mode, giving customers greater flexibility in how they use this device. The new BYOD mode offers an easy plug-and-play experience simply connect to a laptop with a single USB cable. Neat Bar Generation 2 without Neat Pad is deployed in BYOD-only mode using Neat Pulse and is included in the free Neat Pulse Starter plan, so there is no subscription required. Customers may also continue to use their Neat Bar Generation 2 devices in Microsoft Teams, Zoom, or Neat App Hub mode.

Expanded Neat App Hub Solutions: Video Calling Apps

Neat App Hub, the groundbreaking development platform that natively brings users favorite work apps directly to Neat devices, has added a new category: video calling services. Neat App Hub already supports various use cases including workplace experience and shared space collaboration, and with the addition of these video calling applications, Neat is giving customers more choice in how they deploy and use Neat devices.

The video calling apps in Neat App Hub can be used alongside other collaboration apps in the ecosystem, enabling users to switch between apps as needed, when used on the Neat Board devices or set up stand-alone for a dedicated kiosk experience on Neat Bar Gen 2, Neat Bar Pro, and Neat Frame.

The first wave of Neat App Hub video calling apps is set to include Airtame, Dialpad, Mago, Private Discuss, Vconsol, Video Window, and Zoho. Beta access on select devices will begin this summer with access across all generation 2 Neat devices following shortly after.

For more information on all these new capabilities, visit neat.no or booth #3901 at InfoComm, June 11-13.

About Neat

Neat brings people together with beautifully simple video devices and experiences, enabling more natural, equitable, and engaging video meetings. Neat's pioneering portfolio provides superb audio and video quality for Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet (coming Q4 2025), or whatever video conferencing platform you choose via our BYOD Neat Select solution. Neat uniquely addresses the needs of meeting spaces in various sizes and scenarios and today's dynamic workforce. Our Neat Pulse online management platform lets you manage your Neat device deployment from anywhere while offering premium support and extended warranty coverage. It also connects you to a range of popular business apps. Neat is based in Oslo and has a passionate team around the globe. Explore more at neat.no.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250610715921/en/

Contacts:

Amy Martin

amy.martin@neat.no

+1-408-391-5194