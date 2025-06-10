LoopMe, the global leader in brand performance, today announced the launch of its Custom Audience partnership with Acxiom, the connected data and technology foundation for the world's leading brands and ad agencies under the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG Mediabrands).

This partnership brings together LoopMe's patented, survey-based Audience Measurement Platform (AMP) with Acxiom's industry-leading, marketing technology, identity and consumer data. The combination of LoopMe's custom, mobile ad-delivered surveys and 1st party DMP with Acxiom's world-class data and identity solutions, will allow any agency or brand to easily produce custom segments that reach the right "high intent" audiences for export to, and use on, preferred DSPs.

AMP is an end-to-end solution enabling ad agencies and brands to run standalone Audience Surveys and generate new bespoke audiences from the results of custom survey questions, whether pre-campaign or in-flight. Advertisers harness AMP to create custom segments directly from survey data, which is then scaled via LoopMe's exclusive AI.

"We're proud to work with Acxiom to launch our Custom Audience partnership. This comes at a time when ROI is a key focus for advertisers, and the offering allows them to easily reach 'high intent' segments for more accurate targeting and improved performance," said Rob Cukierman, Chief Product Officer, LoopMe. "Acxiom's industry-leading, marketing data technology and client base aligns perfectly with our patented, survey-based Audience Measurement Platform to deliver agencies and brands actionable, quality audiences."

"Acxiom's data and identity expertise helps agencies and brands engage people anywhere and everywhere," said Martin Wexler, EVP of partner accounts at Acxiom. "Our partnership with LoopMe provides yet another opportunity to tap into people's attitudes and preferences so advertising is relevant and timely."

About LoopMe

LoopMe is the global leader in brand performance, redefining brand advertising for the digital and app ecosystem. LoopMe was the first to apply AI to brand advertising and its Intelligent Marketplace, finding solutions to industry challenges that haven't previously been solved. With consumer insights and AI at its core, LoopMe makes brand advertising better, outperforming industry benchmarks for leading global brands.

LoopMe's acquisition of Chartboost underscores its commitment to expand its capabilities and reinforces its position as the leading AI-powered brand advertising and performance platform. Our vision is to change advertising for the better, by building technology that will redefine brand advertising. LoopMe was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in the UK, with global offices across New York, Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Toronto, Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Dnipro, Krakow, Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit www.loopme.com.

About Acxiom

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world's leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG Mediabrands), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.

