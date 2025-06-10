Investment to accelerate product development, hiring, and global expansion

Tebi, the Amsterdam-based startup developing an all-in-one financial operating system for hospitality, today announced a €30 million investment led by Alphabet independent growth fund CapitalG, with participation from existing investor Index Ventures. This follows Tebi's €20 million Series A announced just six months ago and brings the company's total funding to €56 million.

The financing reflects the company's momentum across product innovation, hiring and expansion into new markets. The investment will support Tebi's continued growth in these key areas of focus.

The company was founded in 2021 by technical alumni from Adyen, a €45B Dutch company, including serial entrepreneur Arnout Schuijff as CEO and Rob Vonk as CTO. Tebi is the third company co-founded by Schuijff, who previously served as Adyen's longtime CTO and co-founder.

Aki Tas, former head of business strategy and operations at Notion, joined last fall as COO to lead the product, marketing, and foundation teams, and Patrick Studener, former COO at Wolt (now part of Doordash) and previous head of European expansion at Uber, joined at the beginning of the year as CCO to lead operational teams.

The investment will fuel Tebi's mission to transform operations for hospitality businesses worldwide. Until now, businesses have had to cobble together difficult-to-use solutions that lack key features, handle back-office tasks slowly and manually, and make it difficult to assess business performance. Tebi is rethinking hospitality technology from the ground-up, unifying the point of sale, payments, inventory management, a kitchen display system, reservations, and QR ordering functionality through an intuitive, mobile-first platform built on an accounting backbone. By being built around the point of sale, Tebi can coordinate both operations and finances for complex hospitality businesses. AI-enabled onboarding enables businesses to get started quickly, while the comprehensive platform simplifies and unifies workflows and makes key business metrics easily viewable.

Merchants across the Netherlands are already processing nine figures of payments annually on the platform. With this new investment, Tebi plans to accelerate product development, expand its reach globally, and grow its team. Beginning today, Tebi will also begin serving the UK market, marking the beginning of a broader global expansion strategy (UK customers can find Tebi at tebi.com/gb/).

"Hospitality businesses are the lifeblood of our communities, yet they've been underserved by technology, especially here in Europe," said Arnout Schuijff, co-founder and CEO of Tebi. "No one opens a restaurant or store because they love paperwork and integrating tools; they do it for the passion of serving people. It's a privilege to build a world-class team devoted to empowering European business owners to free up time to focus on the craft and customers they cherish."

"We are thrilled to partner with Tebi as they build the operating system for hospitality businesses," said Alex Nichols, Partner at CapitalG. "Even though most small business front and back office workflows revolve around payments, three-quarters of Europe's SMB payments are disconnected from software. By unifying these disjointed systems, Tebi is bringing greater efficiency and visibility to small business owners' daily work. Arnout and his team combine focused customer centricity, speed, and unique founder-market fit. We couldn't imagine a better team to pursue this massive opportunity."

"Moving from disconnected systems our previous POS software, a separate reservations platform, paper kitchen tickets, and a standalone payments provider to Tebi's single integrated platform led us to embrace a new mindset at Zoldering. We approached it as if we were starting fresh, letting go of old habits to realize a seamless workflow from reservation to service to kitchen. Tebi has not just replaced our old systems; it has enabled a new way of working by unifying our data, streamlining communication between front and back of house, and offering the flexibility to adapt workflows to our specific needs exactly what's required to maintain the standards expected of a Michelin-starred restaurant," said Tomas and Job from Zoldering.

Tebi currently employs 35 people and is planning to double its headcount by the end of the year with roles open in Amsterdam and London.

Tebi is an all-in-one financial operating system for independent hospitality businesses. Founded in 2021, Tebi provides a comprehensive, mobile-first solution that includes point of sale, integrated payments, a kitchen display system, reservations, inventory management, QR ordering, and bookkeeping. With its unique pricing model and commitment to merchant success, Tebi is dedicated to empowering hospitality businesses everywhere. To learn more about adopting Tebi for your business, visit www.tebi.com.

Tebi is currently hiring across all functions, including engineering, product management and operations in both Amsterdam and London. Visit Tebi's careers page to see all open positions.

