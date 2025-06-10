Unveils Second Generation of 4K Tikee mini camera with True View, Live Preview, Low Light Mode, White Balance Lock, New Adaptative Interval Rotation settings.

Enlaps, the leader in long term project monitoring solutions introduces today Tikee mini+ with brand new features that makes a more powerful timelapse camera with extended capabilities.

Following the massive adoption of Tikee mini we have decided to improve drastically the capture experience with Tikee mini+ by offering 6 major new features representing a major breakthrough in project monitoring said Antoine Auberton-Hervé Co-founder CEO of Enlaps.

New Features Include:

True View: allow the possibility to choose between the original view 120° super-wide fisheye, 110° view wide angle without distortion, 90° view a higher frame to focus attention on what matters most.

Live Preview: Adjust framing directly via the Tikee Remote mobile app to ensure optimal shooting conditions.

Low Light Mode: Automatically improves image quality at sunrise or in dim environments, delivering sharp, clean visuals.

White Balance Lock: Ensures color consistency across captures, ideal for indoor settings, scientific research, and phenology.

Adaptive Interval: Automatically sets the optimal capture frequency to extend battery life and simplify long-term shoots.

Rotation Settings: Switch easily between portrait and landscape modes, with no mounting limitations, great for vertical projects and social media formats.

Tikee mini+ retains the same ultra-compact design, suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, and supports 4G/LTE and WiFi connectivity.

As part of the Enlaps ecosystem, Tikee mini+ is compatible with the myTikee cloud platform, offering immersive content creation and advanced data analysis.

Pricing and Availability

Tikee mini+ is available today at an unchanged price of 799€/999$ excluding tax.

About Enlaps

Enlaps designs integrated solutions for small-scale to large-scale site monitoring based on the self-autonomous timelapse camera Tikee (for Timekeeper) connected to a SaaS platform called myTikee in order to provide quality and informative content to companies and professional photographers in the construction, events, smart cities, agriculture, research and tourism sectors.

