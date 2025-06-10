Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2025; MIAX Exchange Group U.S. Multi-Listed Options Volume Surges 44.2% with Market Share at Record 17.4%

MIAMI AND PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported May 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.
May 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights
- Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 188.1 million contracts in May 2025, a 44.2% increase year-over-year (YoY), bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 894.1 million contracts. May 2025 market share reached a record 17.4%, an 18.8% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily market share record of 19.8% on May 21, 2025.
- MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 35.7 million contracts, with May 2025 market share reaching a record 3.3%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
- MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 89.2 million contracts, a 69.7% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached a record 8.3%, a 39.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options set a new daily market share record of 10.1% on May 21, 2025. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 390.2 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.
- MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 23.9 million contracts, a 44.5% decrease YoY. May 2025 market share reached 2.2%, a 54.3% decrease YoY.
- MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.4 million contracts, a 13.0% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached 3.6%, a 6.9% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 215.6 million contracts and 4.0%, respectively.
- In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 12.1% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 34.8% decrease YoY.
- In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 279,105 contracts, a 26.7% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume reached a record 1.8 million contracts.
Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.
Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Apr-25
% Chg
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
102
105
U.S. Equity Options Industry
1,078,383,154
888,512,052
21.4 %
1,162,132,224
-7.2 %
5,456,748,439
4,454,053,139
22.5 %
MIAX Exchange Group
188,104,938
130,439,711
44.2 %
191,086,968
-1.6 %
894,095,351
696,001,661
28.5 %
MIAX Options
89,209,239
52,569,134
69.7 %
81,482,929
9.5 %
390,220,526
280,233,709
39.2 %
MIAX Pearl
23,879,742
43,052,063
-44.5 %
30,839,954
-22.6 %
150,016,123
246,548,999
-39.2 %
MIAX Emerald
39,352,253
34,818,514
13.0 %
41,960,966
-6.2 %
215,622,387
169,218,953
27.4 %
MIAX Sapphire
35,663,704
-
-
36,803,119
-3.1 %
138,236,315
-
-
Multi-Listed Options ADV
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Apr-25
% Chg
May-25
May-24
% Chg
U.S. Equity Options Industry
51,351,579
40,386,911
27.1 %
55,339,630
-7.2 %
53,497,534
42,419,554
26.1 %
MIAX Exchange Group
8,957,378
5,929,078
51.1 %
9,099,379
-1.6 %
8,765,641
6,628,587
32.2 %
MIAX Options
4,248,059
2,389,506
77.8 %
3,880,139
9.5 %
3,825,691
2,668,892
43.3 %
MIAX Pearl
1,137,131
1,956,912
-41.9 %
1,468,569
-22.6 %
1,470,746
2,348,086
-37.4 %
MIAX Emerald
1,873,917
1,582,660
18.4 %
1,998,141
-6.2 %
2,113,945
1,611,609
31.2 %
MIAX Sapphire
1,698,272
-
-
1,752,529
-3.1 %
1,355,258
-
-
Multi-Listed Options Market Share for
MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month
Year-to-Date Comparison
Multi-Listed Options Market
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Apr-25
% Chg
May-25
May-24
% Chg
MIAX Exchange Group
17.44 %
14.68 %
18.8 %
16.44 %
6.1 %
16.39 %
15.63 %
4.9 %
MIAX Options
8.27 %
5.92 %
39.8 %
7.01 %
18.0 %
7.15 %
6.29 %
13.7 %
MIAX Pearl
2.21 %
4.85 %
-54.3 %
2.65 %
-16.6 %
2.75 %
5.54 %
-50.3 %
MIAX Emerald
3.65 %
3.92 %
-6.9 %
3.61 %
1.1 %
3.95 %
3.80 %
4.0 %
MIAX Sapphire
3.31 %
-
-
3.17 %
4.4 %
2.53 %
-
-
(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a
weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.
Equities Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Equities Shares (millions)
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Apr-25
% Chg
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
102
105
U.S. Equities Industry
369,294
274,062
34.7 %
405,683
-9.0 %
1,716,666
1,232,991
39.2 %
MIAX Pearl Volume
4,033
4,591
-12.1 %
4,326
-6.8 %
18,916
22,825
-17.1 %
MIAX Pearl ADV
192
209
-8.0 %
206
-6.8 %
185
217
-14.7 %
MIAX Pearl Market Share
1.09 %
1.68 %
-34.8 %
1.07 %
2.4 %
1.10 %
1.85 %
-40.5 %
Futures and Options Trading Volume for
Year-to-Date Comparison
Futures & Options Contracts
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Apr-25
% Chg
May-25
May-24
% Chg
Trading Days
21
22
21
103
105
MIAX Futures Volume
279,105
220,302
26.7 %
375,074
-25.6 %
1,752,295
1,281,512
36.7 %
MIAX Futures ADV
13,291
10,014
32.7 %
17,861
-25.6 %
17,013
12,205
39.4 %
MIAX Futures Open Interest
92,726
68,418
35.5 %
80,546
15.1 %
About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.
MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.
MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.
Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.
BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.
TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.
MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.
To learn more about MIAX, visit www.miaxglobal.com.
To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.
To learn more about MIAXdx, visit www.miaxdx.com.
To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit www.dormantrading.com.
To learn more about BSX, visit www.bsx.com.
To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.
Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.
