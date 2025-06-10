Anzeige
10.06.2025
Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2025; MIAX Exchange Group U.S. Multi-Listed Options Volume Surges 44.2% with Market Share at Record 17.4%

MIAMI AND PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported May 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

MIAX Logo

May 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

  • Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 188.1 million contracts in May 2025, a 44.2% increase year-over-year (YoY), bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 894.1 million contracts. May 2025 market share reached a record 17.4%, an 18.8% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily market share record of 19.8% on May 21, 2025.
  • MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 35.7 million contracts, with May 2025 market share reaching a record 3.3%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.
  • MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 89.2 million contracts, a 69.7% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached a record 8.3%, a 39.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options set a new daily market share record of 10.1% on May 21, 2025. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 390.2 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.
  • MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 23.9 million contracts, a 44.5% decrease YoY. May 2025 market share reached 2.2%, a 54.3% decrease YoY.
  • MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.4 million contracts, a 13.0% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached 3.6%, a 6.9% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 215.6 million contracts and 4.0%, respectively.
  • In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 12.1% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 34.8% decrease YoY.
  • In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 279,105 contracts, a 26.7% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume reached a record 1.8 million contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.


Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options
Contracts

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Apr-25

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


21


102

105


U.S. Equity Options Industry

1,078,383,154

888,512,052

21.4 %

1,162,132,224

-7.2 %

5,456,748,439

4,454,053,139

22.5 %

MIAX Exchange Group

188,104,938

130,439,711

44.2 %

191,086,968

-1.6 %

894,095,351

696,001,661

28.5 %

MIAX Options

89,209,239

52,569,134

69.7 %

81,482,929

9.5 %

390,220,526

280,233,709

39.2 %

MIAX Pearl

23,879,742

43,052,063

-44.5 %

30,839,954

-22.6 %

150,016,123

246,548,999

-39.2 %

MIAX Emerald

39,352,253

34,818,514

13.0 %

41,960,966

-6.2 %

215,622,387

169,218,953

27.4 %

MIAX Sapphire

35,663,704

-

-

36,803,119

-3.1 %

138,236,315

-

-

Multi-Listed Options ADV

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Apr-25

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg

U.S. Equity Options Industry

51,351,579

40,386,911

27.1 %

55,339,630

-7.2 %

53,497,534

42,419,554

26.1 %

MIAX Exchange Group

8,957,378

5,929,078

51.1 %

9,099,379

-1.6 %

8,765,641

6,628,587

32.2 %

MIAX Options

4,248,059

2,389,506

77.8 %

3,880,139

9.5 %

3,825,691

2,668,892

43.3 %

MIAX Pearl

1,137,131

1,956,912

-41.9 %

1,468,569

-22.6 %

1,470,746

2,348,086

-37.4 %

MIAX Emerald

1,873,917

1,582,660

18.4 %

1,998,141

-6.2 %

2,113,945

1,611,609

31.2 %

MIAX Sapphire

1,698,272

-

-

1,752,529

-3.1 %

1,355,258

-

-


Multi-Listed Options Market Share for

MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Multi-Listed Options Market
Share

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Apr-25

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg

MIAX Exchange Group

17.44 %

14.68 %

18.8 %

16.44 %

6.1 %

16.39 %

15.63 %

4.9 %

MIAX Options

8.27 %

5.92 %

39.8 %

7.01 %

18.0 %

7.15 %

6.29 %

13.7 %

MIAX Pearl

2.21 %

4.85 %

-54.3 %

2.65 %

-16.6 %

2.75 %

5.54 %

-50.3 %

MIAX Emerald

3.65 %

3.92 %

-6.9 %

3.61 %

1.1 %

3.95 %

3.80 %

4.0 %

MIAX Sapphire

3.31 %

-

-

3.17 %

4.4 %

2.53 %

-

-


(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a

weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for
MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Equities Shares (millions)

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Apr-25

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


21


102

105


U.S. Equities Industry

369,294

274,062

34.7 %

405,683

-9.0 %

1,716,666

1,232,991

39.2 %

MIAX Pearl Volume

4,033

4,591

-12.1 %

4,326

-6.8 %

18,916

22,825

-17.1 %

MIAX Pearl ADV

192

209

-8.0 %

206

-6.8 %

185

217

-14.7 %

MIAX Pearl Market Share

1.09 %

1.68 %

-34.8 %

1.07 %

2.4 %

1.10 %

1.85 %

-40.5 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume for
MIAX Futures, Current Month

Year-to-Date Comparison

Futures & Options Contracts

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Apr-25

% Chg

May-25

May-24

% Chg

Trading Days

21

22


21


103

105


MIAX Futures Volume

279,105

220,302

26.7 %

375,074

-25.6 %

1,752,295

1,281,512

36.7 %

MIAX Futures ADV

13,291

10,014

32.7 %

17,861

-25.6 %

17,013

12,205

39.4 %

MIAX Futures Open Interest

92,726

68,418

35.5 %

80,546

15.1 %




About MIAX
MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

To learn more about MIAX, visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx, visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit www.dormantrading.com.

To learn more about BSX, visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:
Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer
(609) 955-2091
anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/miami-international-holdings-reports-trading-results-for-may-2025-miax-exchange-group-us-multi-listed-options-volume-surges-44-2-with-market-share-at-record-17-4-302477727.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
