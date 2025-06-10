Miami International Holdings Reports Trading Results for May 2025; MIAX Exchange Group U.S. Multi-Listed Options Volume Surges 44.2% with Market Share at Record 17.4%

MIAMI AND PRINCETON, N.J., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami International Holdings, Inc. (MIH), a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial markets across multiple asset classes, today reported May 2025 trading results for its U.S. exchange subsidiaries-MIAX®, MIAX Pearl®, MIAX Emerald® and MIAX Sapphire (collectively, the MIAX Exchange Group), and MIAX Futures.

May 2025 Trading Volume and Market Share Highlights

Total multi-listed options volume for the MIAX Exchange Group reached 188.1 million contracts in May 2025, a 44.2% increase year-over-year (YoY), bringing total year-to-date (YTD) volume to a record 894.1 million contracts. May 2025 market share reached a record 17.4%, an 18.8% increase YoY. The MIAX Exchange Group set a new daily market share record of 19.8% on May 21, 2025.

MIAX Sapphire reached a monthly volume of 35.7 million contracts, with May 2025 market share reaching a record 3.3%. MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024 and now has over 3,800 classes available for trading.

MIAX Options reached a record monthly volume of 89.2 million contracts, a 69.7% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached a record 8.3%, a 39.8% increase YoY. MIAX Options set a new daily market share record of 10.1% on May 21, 2025. MIAX Options YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 390.2 million contracts and 7.2%, respectively.

MIAX Pearl Options reached a monthly volume of 23.9 million contracts, a 44.5% decrease YoY. May 2025 market share reached 2.2%, a 54.3% decrease YoY.

MIAX Emerald reached a monthly volume of 39.4 million contracts, a 13.0% increase YoY. May 2025 market share reached 3.6%, a 6.9% decrease YoY. MIAX Emerald YTD volume and market share reached record levels at 215.6 million contracts and 4.0%, respectively.

In U.S. equities, MIAX Pearl Equities reached a monthly volume of 4.0 billion shares, a 12.1% decrease YoY and representing a market share of 1.1%, a 34.8% decrease YoY.

In U.S. futures, MIAX Futures, a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO), reached a monthly volume of 279,105 contracts, a 26.7% increase YoY. MIAX Futures YTD volume reached a record 1.8 million contracts.

Additional MIAX Exchange Group and MIAX Futures trading volume and market share information are included in the tables below.



Multi-Listed Options Trading Volume for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options

Contracts May-25 May-24 % Chg Apr-25 % Chg May-25 May-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

102 105

U.S. Equity Options Industry 1,078,383,154 888,512,052 21.4 % 1,162,132,224 -7.2 % 5,456,748,439 4,454,053,139 22.5 % MIAX Exchange Group 188,104,938 130,439,711 44.2 % 191,086,968 -1.6 % 894,095,351 696,001,661 28.5 % MIAX Options 89,209,239 52,569,134 69.7 % 81,482,929 9.5 % 390,220,526 280,233,709 39.2 % MIAX Pearl 23,879,742 43,052,063 -44.5 % 30,839,954 -22.6 % 150,016,123 246,548,999 -39.2 % MIAX Emerald 39,352,253 34,818,514 13.0 % 41,960,966 -6.2 % 215,622,387 169,218,953 27.4 % MIAX Sapphire 35,663,704 - - 36,803,119 -3.1 % 138,236,315 - - Multi-Listed Options ADV May-25 May-24 % Chg Apr-25 % Chg May-25 May-24 % Chg U.S. Equity Options Industry 51,351,579 40,386,911 27.1 % 55,339,630 -7.2 % 53,497,534 42,419,554 26.1 % MIAX Exchange Group 8,957,378 5,929,078 51.1 % 9,099,379 -1.6 % 8,765,641 6,628,587 32.2 % MIAX Options 4,248,059 2,389,506 77.8 % 3,880,139 9.5 % 3,825,691 2,668,892 43.3 % MIAX Pearl 1,137,131 1,956,912 -41.9 % 1,468,569 -22.6 % 1,470,746 2,348,086 -37.4 % MIAX Emerald 1,873,917 1,582,660 18.4 % 1,998,141 -6.2 % 2,113,945 1,611,609 31.2 % MIAX Sapphire 1,698,272 - - 1,752,529 -3.1 % 1,355,258 - -

Multi-Listed Options Market Share for MIAX Exchange Group, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Multi-Listed Options Market

Share May-25 May-24 % Chg Apr-25 % Chg May-25 May-24 % Chg MIAX Exchange Group 17.44 % 14.68 % 18.8 % 16.44 % 6.1 % 16.39 % 15.63 % 4.9 % MIAX Options 8.27 % 5.92 % 39.8 % 7.01 % 18.0 % 7.15 % 6.29 % 13.7 % MIAX Pearl 2.21 % 4.85 % -54.3 % 2.65 % -16.6 % 2.75 % 5.54 % -50.3 % MIAX Emerald 3.65 % 3.92 % -6.9 % 3.61 % 1.1 % 3.95 % 3.80 % 4.0 % MIAX Sapphire 3.31 % - - 3.17 % 4.4 % 2.53 % - -

(1) MIAX Sapphire launched trading on August 12, 2024, listing a single class for the first week and additional classes in multiple phases on a weekly schedule through the week of October 21, 2024.



Equities Trading Volume for

MIAX Pearl Equities, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Equities Shares (millions) May-25 May-24 % Chg Apr-25 % Chg May-25 May-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

102 105

U.S. Equities Industry 369,294 274,062 34.7 % 405,683 -9.0 % 1,716,666 1,232,991 39.2 % MIAX Pearl Volume 4,033 4,591 -12.1 % 4,326 -6.8 % 18,916 22,825 -17.1 % MIAX Pearl ADV 192 209 -8.0 % 206 -6.8 % 185 217 -14.7 % MIAX Pearl Market Share 1.09 % 1.68 % -34.8 % 1.07 % 2.4 % 1.10 % 1.85 % -40.5 %



Futures and Options Trading Volume for

MIAX Futures, Current Month Year-to-Date Comparison Futures & Options Contracts May-25 May-24 % Chg Apr-25 % Chg May-25 May-24 % Chg Trading Days 21 22

21

103 105

MIAX Futures Volume 279,105 220,302 26.7 % 375,074 -25.6 % 1,752,295 1,281,512 36.7 % MIAX Futures ADV 13,291 10,014 32.7 % 17,861 -25.6 % 17,013 12,205 39.4 % MIAX Futures Open Interest 92,726 68,418 35.5 % 80,546 15.1 %







About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), MIAX Sapphire LLC (MIAX Sapphire), MIAX Futures Exchange, LLC (MIAX Futures), MIAX Derivatives Exchange (MIAXdx), Dorman Trading, LLC (Dorman Trading), The Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX) and The International Stock Exchange (TISE).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl, MIAX Emerald and MIAX Sapphire are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are enabled by MIAX's in-house built, proprietary technology. MIAX offers trading of options on all four exchanges as well as cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities. The MIAX trading platform was built to meet the high-performance quoting demands of the U.S. options trading industry and is differentiated by throughput, latency, reliability and wire-order determinism.

MIAX Futures is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and offers trading in a variety of products including Hard Red Spring Wheat Futures. MIAX Futures is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM and DCO services in an array of asset classes.

MIAXdx is a CFTC regulated exchange and clearinghouse and is registered as a DCM, DCO, and Swap Execution Facility (SEF) with the CFTC.

Dorman Trading is a full-service Futures Commission Merchant registered with the CFTC.

BSX is a fully electronic, vertically integrated international securities market headquartered in Bermuda and organized in 1971. BSX specializes in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants, and insurance linked securities.

TISE provides financial markets and securities services to public and private companies. TISE's Qualified Investor Bond Market (QIBM) is a leading market in Europe for listing high yield bonds, structured finance products and securitization transactions. TISE lists a pool of investment funds, UK Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and hosts a sustainable finance segment, TISE Sustainable. TISE is headquartered in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, N.J., with additional U.S. offices located in Chicago, IL and Miami, FL. MIAX Futures offices are located in Minneapolis, MN. MIAXdx offices are located in Princeton, N.J. BSX offices are located in Hamilton, Bermuda. Dorman Trading offices are located in Chicago, IL. TISE offices are located in Guernsey, Dublin, the Isle of Man, Jersey and London.

To learn more about MIAX, visit www.miaxglobal.com.

To learn more about MIAX Futures, visit www.miaxglobal.com/miax-futures.

To learn more about MIAXdx, visit www.miaxdx.com.

To learn more about Dorman Trading, visit www.dormantrading.com.

To learn more about BSX, visit www.bsx.com.

To learn more about TISE, visit www.tisegroup.com.

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miaxglobal.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2635716/MIAX_new_Logo.jpg

