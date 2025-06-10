Fintech innovator to open London office, citing city's role as a global finance hub, deep talent pool, and thriving fintech ecosystem as keys to its continental growth strategy

Yuno, a leading global financial services orchestration platform, today announced it will be opening an office in London to serve as its official European headquarters. The announcement, made during London Tech Week 2025, marks a significant milestone in Yuno's international expansion and reinforces the company's commitment to serving its growing base of global merchants and partners from the heart of Europe's fintech capital.

Yuno's choice of London as its European HQ is driven by several strategic factors:

Global Fintech Hub: London's status as a world-leading center for finance, payments, and fintech innovation made it a natural choice for Yuno's European headquarters. The UK capital has attracted tens of billions in fintech investment in recent years, second only to Silicon Valley, and is home to a vibrant ecosystem of banks, startups, and nearly half of Europe's fintech "unicorn" companies.

Talent and Regulatory Support: The city offers access to a world-class pool of fintech talent and a progressive regulatory environment. Yuno will also benefit from the UK's supportive framework from the Financial Conduct Authority's innovation sandbox to open banking initiatives which foster fintech growth and innovation.

Proximity to Clients and Partners: Establishing a base in London places Yuno close to many multinational merchants, financial institutions, fintech partners, and prospective clients, enabling them to more easily collaborate.

Springboard for European Growth: London will serve as a strategic springboard for Yuno's expansion across Europe. The new office will coordinate regional growth efforts, allowing Yuno to tailor its payment solutions to European market needs and swiftly scale its presence in key markets across EMEA.

This move comes as part of Yuno's broader international expansion strategy. Over the past year, the company has grown rapidly beyond its Latin American roots, launching in key Asian markets and other regions to meet rising demand for its platform. The company already supports leading global clients including McDonald's, inDrive, Rappi, among others processing transactions across more than 80 countries worldwide.

Juan Pablo Ortega, Co-Founder and CEO of YUNO, said:

"London is at the heart of the global fintech revolution, so we are thrilled to make it our European home. By opening an office in London, we'll be able to work more closely with our European merchants and partners, recruit from a world-class talent pool, and innovate alongside the UK's vibrant fintech community. This city offers the perfect blend of financial heritage and forward-looking tech culture. Establishing our regional headquarters here is a key step in Yuno's mission to unify payments worldwide, and it positions us to accelerate our growth across Europe while continuing to deliver cutting-edge payment solutions to our clients."

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Peter Kyle, said:

"London is the world's financial capital, and Yuno setting down roots here is a major boost to the city. Such an innovative, creative and forward-looking business basing its European HQ here will only add to the UK's already-thriving fintech community.

"Fintech is so much more than a buzzword. It's how we ensure financial services are fit for the 21st century, and ensure that people right across the economy can get on with business at the fast pace which today's world demands. When our fintech sector succeeds, it means traditional businesses do too and that leads to the growth and job creation that are at the heart of the Government's Plan for Change."

Yuno is already recruiting for roles in its London office across engineering, sales, and partnerships, aiming to build a diverse team that will drive its European operations. The company also intends to collaborate with UK fintech initiatives and industry groups leveraging events like London Tech Week, innovation hubs, and sandbox programs to share expertise and support the broader community.

By planting roots in London, Yuno is positioning itself to both contribute to and benefit from the city's dynamic fintech scene, furthering innovation in digital payments.

About Yuno

Yuno is a global financial services orchestration platform that empowers businesses to build, manage, and scale their entire financial infrastructure through a single integration. Yuno's platform orchestrates pay-ins, payouts, KYC, card issuance, wallet infrastructure, FX, loyalty programs, fraud prevention, and more, through a single API.

With integrations to over 1,000 payment methods, smart routing, and real-time reconciliation, we help companies maximize acceptance, reduce costs, and launch in new markets faster. Founded in 2022, Yuno supports transactions in 190+ countries and powers leading enterprises including Rappi, inDrive, and McDonald's. We operate globally, with teams across Latin America, the U.S., APAC, the Middle East, and Europe.

Our mission is to give every business from fintechs to Fortune 500s full control over how they transact, move money, and orchestrate financial services across the world.

