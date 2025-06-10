Precisely Unveils AI Readiness Assessment to Accelerate Path from Concept to Value

New data strategy consulting offering helps enterprises achieve AI success and lay the foundation for trusted, scalable outcomes

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced the launch of its AI Readiness Assessment , a new strategic consulting engagement that helps enterprises accelerate AI success. The offering includes an assessment of data maturity, guidance for AI governance, and recommendations for the organizational change management needed to drive lasting impact.

Precisely is the only data management provider combining expert consulting, enterprise-grade software, and rich data assets. This launch signals a bold, expanded investment in enabling responsible, enterprise-scale AI at a time when the pressure to compete has never been greater.

AI Readiness: From Concept to Value

Enterprises are under mounting pressure to act on AI with rival vendors making headlines in a race to deliver agentic AI capabilities. Despite growing investment in AI, most enterprises are unprepared to fully capitalize on its potential. Recent research reveals that only 12% of organizations believe their data is ready for AI - and 85% of AI projects fail due to poor data quality, weak governance, or misalignment between business and IT.

"AI readiness is not only about data maturity, but creating a repeatable framework for AI innovation," said David Woods, SVP Global Services at Precisely. "The Precisely AI Readiness Assessment empowers our customers to move faster - with clarity and confidence, while establishing processes and organizational change management to successfully scale their AI initiatives. We are at a time when AI, particularly agentic AI, is reshaping markets and commanding boardroom attention, and Precisely is helping customers close the gap between aspiration and execution with strategic precision."

Introducing the AI Readiness Assessment

The Precisely AI Readiness Assessment is a focused, high-impact six-week engagement to identify and resolve the data integrity, governance, and team alignment challenges that often derail enterprise AI initiatives. The AI Readiness Assessment delivers an executive-level analysis of AI maturity and a clear, actionable roadmap.

The offering includes:

Data Maturity Evaluation - Pinpoints key gaps in data reliability focused on availability, accessibility, quality, enrichment, observability, and governance

- Pinpoints key gaps in data reliability focused on availability, accessibility, quality, enrichment, observability, and governance AI Alignment & Use Case Validation - Ensures business priorities and AI efforts are connected from the start to deliver intended value

- Ensures business priorities and AI efforts are connected from the start to deliver intended value Governance for AI - Identifies data best practices that address compliance, ethics, scale, and trust

- Identifies data best practices that address compliance, ethics, scale, and trust Organizational Change Management - Outlines leading practices to ensure teams are aligned and accountable

- Outlines leading practices to ensure teams are aligned and accountable AI Roadmap & Strategic Next Steps - Delivers an actionable plan to accelerate AI success

The AI Readiness Assessment is delivered by Precisely's Data Strategy Consulting team - with experts including former Chief Data Officers and data leaders with decades of experience helping enterprises modernize and transform.

Learn more about the AI Readiness Assessment, or access the Trust '25 virtual event for further insights and exclusive demos - available live or on OnDemand.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode, and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

