Microban International Unveils H2O Shield, a Portfolio of PFAS-Free Water-Resistant Textile Technologies

Tailored solutions provide excellent water repellency while addressing key concerns such as fabric chalk mark defects and seam slippage

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Microban International, the leader in product protection solutions, announced the launch of H2O Shield, a PFAS- and PFOS-free water-resistant finish portfolio for textiles. This technology represents Microban's first expansion outside of its traditional antimicrobial and odor control offerings, marking a significant growth of its capabilities.

H2O Shield is designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable, high-performance textile finishes and offers a consumer-friendly alternative for brands phasing out harmful chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). This includes the class of chemicals, PFOS, well-known for their extensive use, persistence in the environment and potential health concerns.

The technology is customizable, offering four distinct repellent options tailored to meet specific aesthetic and performance needs of manufacturers and brands:

WR1000: Best suited for overall water repellency in low-touch applications such as shower curtains, awnings and tents. WR1001: Optimized for wicking performance for athletic and sweat-resistant apparel such as performance jackets, ski jackets and running fabrics. WR1002: Formulated to address chalking defects and color shift issues on dark-colored fabrics prone to scratches, such as hiking gear and gloves. WR1003: Helps to prevent tearing and is best suited for applications where seam slippage is a concern, such as backpacks and tents.

For fabrics that are traditionally difficult to treat, Microban offers an optional pretreatment, WR-P. This pretreatment expands fabric compatibility, reducing water repellent agent dosage by 15-20% and increasing the wash durability of the treatment.

The technology provides excellent water resistance for textiles, achieving results of 80 or over on the AATCC TM22 spray repellency test. The finish has also been proven to maintain effectiveness even after 20+ home launderings.

Beyond water resistance, H2O Shield is designed to integrate seamlessly with other Microban technologies, including antimicrobial and odor control solutions.

"Microban provides a unique turnkey support structure, assisting our partners in combining finishing technologies while ensuring compliance and compatibility. Partners can also leverage our technical and testing support and trusted brand names," said Microban International President Michael Ruby. "This synergy allows brands to deliver multi-functional performance with tailored solutions, protecting and extending the overall life of textile goods and delivering what consumers desire."

H2O Shield technologies are applied using standard wet chemistry processes commonly found in textile manufacturing, such as pad baths. WR-P is applied as a last step during an exhaust process (after a dyeing cycle).

For additional information on H2O Shield, please visit https://www.microban.com/coatings/technologies/h2o-shield .

About Microban International

Part of Barr Brands International, Microban International is home to the most trusted and well-known global brands in the antimicrobial, odor control and sanitization/disinfection markets: Microban® and Ultra-Fresh®. Our organization has experienced over 100 collective years of growth and has revolutionized the industry. As the global leader, our proactive systems keep products cleaner and control odors better by preventing problems before they start. Microban International drives innovation by combining science and creative solutions that enhance high-quality consumer, textile, industrial and medical products worldwide. Today, the Microban and Ultra-Fresh brands and our technologies are featured on thousands of products worldwide. The company is headquartered in North Carolina and operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.microban.com.

