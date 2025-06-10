Tata Consultancy Services: Points of Light Names TCS One of the 50 Most Community-Minded U.S. Companies for Ninth Straight Year

NEW YORK, NY AND MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Tata Consultancy Services:

Tata Consultancy Services cited for dedication to corporate social responsibility and programs that encourage employee volunteerism, enhance STEM education and promote sustainability

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540)(NSE:TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been named an honoree of 'The Civic 50', an annual list compiled by the non-profit organization Points of Light that celebrates the 50 most community-minded companies in the U.S.

The 2025 Civic 50 marks TCS' ninth consecutive year on the list, a recognized barometer of corporate social responsibility leadership in the U.S. for more than a decade. One of the world's largest organizations dedicated to increasing volunteer services, Points of Light included TCS based on its demonstrated commitment to corporate citizenship and positive social impact.

Amit Bajaj, President, TCS North America, said, "We are honored that Points of Light has once again named TCS one of the top 50 most community-minded US companies. Both TCS employees as well as clients share this recognition, with many joining us side-by-side at volunteering events and STEM programs across the U.S. Through shared values and a commitment to social impact, we remain committed to generating positive change at the local level."

Guided by the ethos of the Tata Group, TCS engages with local communities through activities that include employee volunteering, STEM education programs such as Go Innovate Together (goIT) and Ignite My Future, thought leadership through its Digital Empowers program and pro bono consulting and services for select nonprofit organizations.

Jennifer Sirangelo, President and CEO, Points of Light, said, "Honorees of The Civic 50 are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employees' well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition."

In 2024, TCS employees volunteered nearly 9.2 million hours globally in support of 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and to help empower marginalized members of society in areas such as education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Further, by expanding its two STEM education programs to students across the globe, TCS is preparing young people with the skills and mindsets needed to pursue careers of the future.

Virginia Akar, CEO and Founder, Girls Inc. of Greater Miami, said, "Girls Inc. of Greater Miami congratulates Tata Consultancy Services on this well-deserved recognition. We are proud to stand alongside a company that shares our commitment to building a brighter, more equitable future for young women. Together, we are breaking down barriers and creating opportunities that allow girls to thrive, lead, and succeed."

TCS initiatives in North America include:

The goIT program, which promotes STEM education and careers in IT among students, has reached more than 300,000 students globally since inception. In 2024, the program engaged 13,000 students in more than 95 North American cities. They participated in about 345,000 skill-building hours related to computer science careers and developed innovation and presentation skills as well as confidence. As part of that effort, students developed thousands of innovation concepts to address some of the world's most challenging problems.

Ignite My Future programs provided professional development and computational thinking resources to nearly 32,000 educators, reaching about 1.8 million students since inception. In 2024, the program benefited teachers and students in U.S. Title 1 and other schools, bringing computational thinking to more than 17,700 students during the year.

Digital Empowers, TCS' social impact thought leadership program, convened public, private and social sector leaders to explore meaningful actions to help close the Digital Divide and advance opportunities for all.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs: investment of resources, integration across business functions, institutionalization through policies and systems and impact measurement.

For more than a decade, The Civic 50 has served as the national standard for corporate citizenship and showcases how leading companies are moving social impact and community to the core of their business. This comprehensive survey for companies with annual revenues of at least $1 billion evaluates the scale, sophistication and impact of their employee volunteering, community engagement and corporate philanthropy work.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that creates a positive impact through volunteering and civic engagement. Through partnerships with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs for healthier and more resilient communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (BSE:532540, NSE:TCS) is a digital transformation and technology partner of choice for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its inception in 1968, TCS has upheld the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence and customer service.

Rooted in the heritage of the Tata Group, TCS is focused on creating long term value for its clients, its investors, its employees, and the community at large. With a highly skilled workforce of 607,979 consultants in 55 countries and 202 service delivery centers across the world, the company has been recognized as a top employer in six continents. With the ability to rapidly apply and scale new technologies, the company has built long term partnerships with its clients - helping them emerge as perpetually adaptive enterprises. Many of these relationships have endured into decades and navigated every technology cycle, from mainframes in the 1970s to Artificial Intelligence today.

TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, TCS London Marathon and TCS Sydney Marathon with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and community empowerment.

TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US $30 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. For more information, visit www.tcs.com

