PointFive Named to Redpoint's InfraRed 100 InfraRed Report Shows Cloud Infrastructure Powers Virtually All Software

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / PointFive, a leading innovator of cloud management and pioneer of Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM), proudly announces its recognition on the Redpoint InfraRed 100. This prestigious list highlights the 100 up-and-coming private companies in Cloud Infrastructure, showcasing the future leaders set to revolutionize the market.

Redpoint Ventures, a top-tier venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio including companies such as Snowflake, Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Netflix, Hims, and more, launched this list in 2023 to showcase the exceptional builders in the industry who are creating industry-transforming companies.

To commemorate this achievement, PointFive's Founder and CPO Gal Ben David will join Redpoint at Nasdaq with other InfraRed 100 leaders to discuss the evolving landscape of cloud infrastructure.

"Being included in the first InfraRed 100 is a great honor, especially alongside such a distinguished group of cloud infrastructure companies. We founded PointFive on our belief that Cloud efficiency had to evolve to a continuous practice. It's the same thing you see in Cyber Security with CSPM. We call it Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM). It's clear that cloud infrastructure will drive the future of tech and be a foundation for many years to come. We extend our gratitude to Redpoint for this recognition and congratulate all the companies on the list!" said Founder, CPO Ben David.

For the complete list of companies included on this year's InfraRed 100 list and to read the full InfraRed industry report, click here .

About PointFive:

Cloud waste still accounts for nearly 30% of total spend. PointFive helps enterprises tackle this problem holistically with Cloud Efficiency Posture Management (CEPM), proactively identifying and resolving inefficiencies. Its platform continuously monitors infrastructure, identifies waste, provides actionable context by pairing cost insights with usage data, and enables one-click remediation, driving savings of 20-40%. These capabilities give teams confidence that their cloud is efficient, optimized, and well-managed. Founded in 2023 by the IntSights team (acquired for $350M), PointFive already serves leading enterprises including Nubank, Elastic, and Fanatics.

About Redpoint Ventures:

Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones since 1999. We invest in startups across the seed, early and growth phases, and we're proud to have backed over 615 companies-including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heroku, Netflix, and Sonos-with 183 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $8.0 billion across multiple funds. For more information visit: http://www.redpoint.com/

