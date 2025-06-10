Precisely Delivers AI-Powered Data Quality in Data Integrity Suite

New innovations deliver trusted, end-to-end transparency across hybrid data environments and unlock the unique value of spatial data for AI and analytics

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced a series of advancements to the Precisely Data Integrity Suite , introducing new capabilities that transform data quality, observability, governance, and location intelligence. Announced during the company's Trust '25 Data Integrity Summit , the latest enhancements enable enterprises to build the foundational data environment needed to scale AI and analytics, achieve visibility across hybrid data ecosystems, and embed trusted data into workflows for confident decision-making.

"Our partnership with Precisely enables us to strengthen the transparency and reliability of our data assets," said Malte Polley, Team Leader - Data Analytics & AI at MRH Trowe, one of the largest independent commercial insurance brokers in Germany. "By integrating advanced data discovery and quality rules, we can assess the trustworthiness of critical datasets with confidence, ensuring high-integrity data is embedded across our operations and decision-making processes. With Precisely, we have engaged with a very innovative partner, who listens to our feedback and shows a great understanding of their customers' needs."

AI-Powered Data Quality and Entity Resolution at Scale

Many organizations continue to struggle with manual, error-prone processes to manage data quality issues - especially when scaling to support emerging AI and analytics requirements. The Data Integrity Suite expands its Data Quality service with greater intelligence, scale and flexibility, including the ability to:

Create single entity views using AI-powered match and merge

Support on-premises processing for data residency and compliance requirements

Enhance performance with pushdown optimization and metadata-driven pipelines

Improve efficiency with reusable rules in data quality pipelines

Intelligent Discovery and Observability Across the Data Lifecycle

Without clear observability and lineage, organizations lack insight into data quality issues, especially across hybrid environments. The Data Integrity Suite now extends data flow visibility - reducing data downtime, accelerating root cause analysis, and ensuring data health across its lifecycle, including the ability to:

Discover, assess, and score data to understand trustworthiness

Observe on-premises and cloud data to proactively identify anomalies

Gain enhanced metadata and latency metrics for replication pipelines to quickly resolve issues

View data lineage across replication flows as data moves from source to target

AI with Real-World Context

AI models and analytics initiatives often fall short without location-based context to reflect real-world dynamics, deliver actionable information, and boost the relevance of outcomes. The latest enhancements uniquely address this critical gap by directly embedding advanced location intelligence and data enrichment functionality into operational and analytical workflows.

Key updates include the ability to:

Explore Precisely datasets by location and enrich data at scale with the Data Graph API, now supporting new spatial analysis and batch processing capabilities

Perform fast, flexible searches with the new AI-powered Address Proximity Search to identify nearby features for a chosen location - including restaurants, stores, ATMs, and other places of interest

Easily build location-aware AI applications with APIs for location data management, spatial analysis, and mapping visualizations

With powerful new capabilities for data quality, observability, lineage, location intelligence, and enrichment, the Precisely Data Integrity Suite enables organizations to build AI-ready data and activate it with the real-world context necessary to power next-gen AI applications.

Improved Data Management and Broader Adoption Across Global Teams

Advancements to the Data Integrity Foundation include new automation features, such as bulk asset loaders and AI-generated business asset descriptions, and added language support in Spanish, German, and French. These enhancements improve adoption and collaboration across business and technical users, driving trusted data initiatives more efficiently and effectively.

"There is no doubt that trusted data is the cornerstone of every successful AI, analytics, and business transformation initiative," said Chris Hall, Chief Product Officer at Precisely. "With these latest enhancements, we're empowering customers with an intelligent, cohesive, and user-friendly data environment to push their organizations ahead, finding greater efficiencies and growth opportunities that advance them on their data integrity journey."

Learn more about the latest innovations in the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, or access the Trust '25 virtual event for further insights and exclusive demos - available live or on OnDemand.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

