Precisely Sets the Standard for AI-Fueled Data Management with Real-World Spatial Context

New AI-driven Address Proximity Search, Country Identification, and Data Enrichment Recommendations bring true understanding of the physical world to AI applications

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely , the global leader in data integrity, today announced the next phase of its AI strategy with innovative new capabilities that deliver high-integrity location data to AI and analytics environments. With the launch of AI-powered Address Proximity Search, Country Identification, and Data Enrichment Recommendations - as well as a growing library of AI-ready datasets - Precisely is empowering organizations to build smarter, more contextually aware AI applications using cloud-native tools, APIs, and SDKs.

By combining AI, location intelligence, and AI-ready data enrichment, Precisely is the only data management provider uniquely positioned to help enterprises ground their AI initiatives in the real world. This exclusive approach empowers organizations to extract deeper insights, make smarter decisions, and unlock the full potential of AI with spatial context that no other provider can deliver.

"AI systems thrive on context, and few sources provide it more powerfully than high-quality, fit-for-purpose location data," said Dan Adams, EVP and General Manager, Enrich at Precisely. "We're helping enterprises go beyond metadata to integrate real-world spatial insights - so their AI models generate not just answers, but the right answers in the correct context. Whether enhancing operational decision-making, improving AI predictions, or powering next-gen applications, Precisely is helping organizations bridge the gap between AI and the physical world."

Modern AI systems rely on metadata to operate correctly, but context doesn't start and end with metadata alone. AI must understand the physical world to generate relevant and actionable outcomes. From spatial relationships and patterns to geographic boundaries and neighborhood-level demographics, real-world context enhances AI's ability to reason, predict, and personalize.

Precisely delivers on this need through high-quality, fit-for-purpose location data and location intelligence tools that make AI outputs more accurate, complete, and relevant.

AI-powered Address Proximity Search

At the forefront of this expansion is AI-powered Address Proximity Search, a breakthrough capability that enables organizations to instantly identify restaurants, stores, points of interest, and more near a given address or coordinate. Built on an AI indexing engine, Address Proximity Search delivers rapid, scalable spatial querying at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional geospatial solutions.

Use cases include:

Delivery apps identifying nearby vendors or customer locations

Real estate platforms surfacing listings near a point of interest

Emergency services locating critical infrastructure

AI systems answering questions like:

- "What businesses are near this location?"

- "What services are within a mile of our customers?"

Address Proximity Search is now available as a software development kit (SDK), with API support to follow soon.

Identify Countries with Missing Details using AI

To strengthen data completeness and support more reliable downstream processing, Precisely has introduced AI Country Identification. When traditional Geo Addressing methods fail to return a result due to incomplete or ambiguous input, the AI Country Identifier intelligently infers the country based on available address data.

Available through a Data Integrity Suite Data Quality pipeline , this feature helps ensure:

Consistent country-level data for compliance, analytics, and AI

Fewer manual workarounds or missing values

Seamless integration with rule-based workflows

Intelligent Enrichment Recommendations

Another significant advancement is AI-driven Data Enrichment Recommendations, which guides users in selecting the most relevant location-based attributes, such as demographics, boundaries, or risk factors, to enrich their first-party datasets.

The recommendation engine analyzes input data to highlight areas where enrichment will improve context, completeness, and the overall value of downstream AI applications.

With this capability, organizations can:

Confidently identify enrichment opportunities

Improve AI accuracy and personalization

Eliminate guesswork in choosing datasets that add context

AI-ready Datasets for Smarter Outcomes

Precisely's location intelligence and data enrichment solutions also include an expanding library of AI-ready datasets, curated to provide meaningful location-based context. From risk scores and foot traffic to neighborhood characteristics and property data, Precisely datasets are optimized to support AI training, inference, and analysis across industries and use cases.

Learn more about how Precisely helps organizations build smarter, more contextually aware AI applications. And access the Trust '25 virtual event for further insights and exclusive demos - available live or on OnDemand.

About Precisely

As a global leader in data integrity, Precisely ensures that your data is accurate, consistent, and contextual. Our portfolio, including the Precisely Data Integrity Suite, helps integrate your data, improve data quality, govern data usage, geocode and analyze location data, and enrich with complementary datasets for confident business decisions. Over 12,000 organizations in more than 100 countries, including 93 of the Fortune 100, trust Precisely software, data, and data strategy consulting to power AI, automation, and analytics initiatives. Learn more at www.precisely.com .

