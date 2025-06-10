ZetrOZ Systems Supports the Next Generation of Physician-Scientists with Sponsorship of the Orthopaedic Foundation's Medical Immersion Program

The inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound technologies support students at an internationally known summer program and funds student and professional research through its STEM Scholarship Program.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / ZetrOZ Systems , inventor of sustained acoustic medicine and the sam® wearable ultrasound device , is supporting the next generation of medical science through its sponsorship of the Orthopaedic Foundation's Manhattan Medical Immersion Camp , a world-class hands-on program for aspiring physicians and medical researchers.

The Orthopaedic Foundation created the camp to provide high school and college students with the opportunity to explore a broad spectrum of medical specialties and alternative fields within healthcare, including biomedical engineering and medical devices.

ZetrOZ Systems CEO George K. Lewis, PhD, a biomedical engineer, is a member of the Foundation's board of directors and has served on the faculty of the Medical Immersion Camp. "It is an honor to be part of the Orthopaedic Foundation's Medical Immersion Camp and to be able to show these ambitious students how technological innovations like sustained acoustic medicine evolved out of the lab and how the sam® devices are changing the way we treat soft tissue injuries," Lewis said.

Sustained acoustic medicine is a long-duration, continuous, multi-hour, high frequency ultrasound treatment that reduces inflammation, increases blood vessel diameters, and improves blood flow. That increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste, with the result of more rapid healing and reduced pain.

The treatment has been extensively studied in over 30 clinical trials for treating chronic soft tissue injuries, and through millions of treatments provided annually to patients across the United States.

Dr. Stephanie Petterson, the Orthopaedic Foundation's director of research and clinical education program director. "One of the goals of the Medical Immersion Camp is to have students examine the field of medicine from many perspectives, including regenerative and sports medicine and physical therapy," she said. "Sustained acoustic medicine is an important, emerging treatment in those fields, helping patients recover without surgery and or the use of potentially addictive pain medication."

The technology behind ZetrOZ Systems' sam® wearable ultrasound devices is defined in 48 U.S. and global patents and has been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for home use in treating soft-tissue injuries.

ZetrOZ Systems is also supporting medical students and professionals with its second $20,000 STEM Scholarship Program. To help this generation of researchers achieve their goals, ZetrOZ Systems is providing four $5,000 scholarships to students or healthcare professionals in support of their educational or research expenses.

Applicants are required to write a 1,200-word essay on the global healthcare advancements in healing soft tissue injuries, addressing new medical technologies, mechanobiology applications and emerging clinical research trends worldwide, and a 250-word letter on their plans for the scholarship funds should they be selected as a recipient.

Applicants should submit those written pieces, as well as a current transcript of undergraduate and/or graduate studies and two professional references, to info@samrecover.com by July 31, 2025. Winners will be announced in September and October.

ZetrOZ Systems' support of healthcare students and researchers aligns with its mission of developing innovations in medical science. For more information on ZetrOZ Systems and the revolutionary sam® wearable ultrasound device, please visit https://zetroz.com/ and www.samrecover.com .

For more information on the Orthopaedic Foundation, please visit https://ofals.org/ .

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 48 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line, designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

About the Orthopaedic Foundation

Born of the need to promote and encourage research and education in the field of orthopaedics and sports medicine, the Orthopaedic Foundation was established in 2002 with a focus on innovation to manage osteoarthritis and other musculoskeletal diseases, prevent injury to individuals across the spectrum of activity, and develop minimally invasive treatments with shorter recovery times, to keep people active and pain-free.

