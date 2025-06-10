Ortho Consulting Group launches Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC) to empower medical device companies and healthcare professionals

NEWBURY, England, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) is pleased to announce the launch of the Ortho Surgical Skills Centre (OSSC), a new training facility designed to support medical device companies and healthcare professionals across the globe. Located in Newbury, UK, the Centre provides an agnostic, high-quality environment where industry leaders can come together to advance surgical skills, share knowledge and collaborate on innovative solutions.

The OSSC is purpose-built to cater to the diverse needs of medical device manufacturers, surgeons and healthcare professionals, offering a versatile space that is open to all stakeholders in the medical device sector.

Opening its doors in April the facility features both didactic and cadaveric training capabilities, allowing companies to host educational events and meetings tailored to their specific needs. This flexibility, combined with OSSC's modern infrastructure, sets it apart as a premier destination for surgical training in the orthopaedic and spine sectors.

"We are proud to offer an open, inclusive environment for the entire medical device community," said Ric Sumner, Director at Ortho Consulting Group. "By providing a facility that is accessible to all, we are creating a space where collaboration and innovation can flourish. Our mission is to support both commercial and surgical communities by providing the resources and expertise necessary to drive meaningful advancements in patient care."

The centre's offering is enhanced by a comprehensive concierge service that provides a seamless, turnkey solution for companies seeking to host their own educational events. OSSC's unique combination of training logistical support and strategic consultancy ensures that each event is executed to the highest standards, making it an invaluable resource for the medical device industry.

At the heart of OSSC is a commitment to fostering continuous learning and knowledge exchange. Through collaboration with industry leaders, surgeons, and academic partners, OSSC will serve as a hub for driving progress in orthopaedics and spine surgery, ultimately contributing to improved patient outcomes and advancing the medical device industry as a whole.

"As we move forward, we remain focused on enhancing the impact we can have on the medical device sector by offering high-quality, flexible training solutions," said Ortho Consulting Group founder Matt Woods.

"Our aim is to empower surgeons and healthcare professionals to stay at the forefront of their field, while creating new business opportunities for our clients and partners."

Looking ahead, OSSC is already planning a Phase 2 expansion, set for completion in early 2026. The 6,000 sq ft extension will further enhance the centre's capacity, adding additional storage solutions, teaching spaces, and non-cadaveric training labs to meet the growing needs of the medical device community.

About Ortho Consulting Group

Ortho Consulting Group (OCG) is a leading international advisory firm dedicated to providing strategic solutions for medical device companies. Specialising in market access, commercialisation and product development, OCG has been instrumental in the global success of numerous innovative products in the orthopaedic and spinal sectors.

With a commitment to excellence and innovation, OCG is the preferred partner for companies seeking sustainable, strategic growth in the medical device space.

