CarrierSource Launches Shipper Intent Data to Help Brokers and Carriers Close More Deals, Faster

Real-time buyer signals from CarrierSource give freight teams a competitive edge. Industry veteran Kevin Hill joins to lead sales and accelerate adoption.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / CarrierSource, the leading platform for transparent carrier and brokerage reviews, launches Shipper Intent Data, a first-of-its-kind product delivering real-time visibility into which shippers are actively evaluating logistics providers.

For the first time, brokers and carriers can see exactly when shippers search for capacity, browse competitors, or engage with their CarrierSource profiles. These signals empower sales teams to prioritize outreach, personalize their pitches, and engage with their prospects when they actually need their services.

"Thousands of shippers use CarrierSource every day to find new freight partners," said Rob Light, CEO and Co-Founder of CarrierSource. "With Shipper Intent Data, brokers and carriers can see that interest as it happens, and turn that demand into revenue before their competitors even know it exists."

To accelerate growth, CarrierSource has brought on Kevin Hill, founder of CarrierLists and Brush Pass Research, to lead sales. A well-known voice in freight with over a decade of industry experience, Kevin brings a deep understanding of how data-driven selling is transforming the market.

"When I saw the Shipper Intent Data CarrierSource is creating, I was stunned", said Hill. "It's the real-time intent intel freight brokers and carriers have always needed to drive smarter, more relevant conversations with shippers. Seeing where and how shippers are actively searching for capacity gives you unmatched intel into their needs. It's the competitive advantage our clients are using to power revenue growth."

To complement the launch, CarrierSource is rolling out weekly shipper activity reports tracking the most-searched services, lanes, and equipment types on the platform. Updated every Tuesday, these insights help logistics providers stay ahead of shifting shipper demand. Find the most recent one here .

Shipper Regional Search Trends - May 26-June 1, 2025

Whether you're a carrier prioritizing shipper customers or a brokerage looking to win more freight, Shipper Intent Data helps you identify active buyers, monitor competitor traffic, and craft highly personalized outreach based on real-time shipper activity.

Shipper Intent Data is available now. Email us at support@carriersource.io to book a demo today.

About CarrierSource

CarrierSource is the logistics industry's trusted review platform, helping shippers find freight partners through verified reviews, FMCSA safety & insurance data and robust profiles. With over 75,000 reviews across 40,000+ companies, CarrierSource is where reputations are built, and now, where intent turns into revenue. Through real-time Shipper Intent Data, CarrierSource empowers carriers and brokers to engage high-intent prospects at exactly the right time, transforming passive interest into closed business.

Contact Information

Clara Flaherty

Co-Founder & Head of Growth

clara@carriersource.io

708-374-7144





SOURCE: CarrierSource

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/carriersource-launches-shipper-intent-data-to-help-brokers-and-ca-1035410