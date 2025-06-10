Stable Rock Solutions LLC Expands Platform With Launch of Comprehensive Insurance Services Division

Stable Rock's New Business and Personal Insurance Offerings Reinforce the Firm's Vision of Delivering Full-Spectrum Back-Office Solutions to Early-Stage and Mid-Sized Companies

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Stable Rock Solutions LLC ("Stable Rock"), a leading outsourcing firm specializing in comprehensive back-office solutions for early-stage and mid-sized companies, today announced the launch of its new Insurance Services Division. This strategic expansion introduces business and personal insurance solutions to Stable Rock's existing platform of accounting, finance, tax, human resources (HR) & professional employer organization (PEO) advisory, and information technology (IT) solutions, creating a truly comprehensive back-office ecosystem for growing businesses.

The Insurance Services Division addresses a critical gap in the market where early-stage and mid-sized businesses often struggle to navigate complex insurance landscapes while managing costs and ensuring adequate coverage. Stable Rock now provides clients with tailored business and personal insurance solutions, all delivered through the same trusted advisory approach that has made the firm a preferred partner for hundreds of businesses and individuals.

"Insurance is a fundamental component of any business' operational infrastructure, yet it's often fragmented and complex to manage effectively," said Greg Farrington, co-founder of Stable Rock. "By integrating insurance services into our platform, we're eliminating the complexity and providing our clients with seamless access to the coverage they need, when they need it, at competitive rates."

The Insurance Services Division's comprehensive suite of products includes general liability, commercial property, professional liability (E&O), directors and officers (D&O), employment practices liability insurance (EPLI), cyber liability, workers' compensation, transactional liability, and commercial auto insurance for companies of all industries. In addition to helping clients with their business needs, Stable Rock provides personal insurance solutions, which include homeowners, auto, renters, personal umbrella, and recreational vehicle insurance policies. All offerings are supported by Stable Rock's signature advisory-centric approach, ensuring every insurance solution aligns with clients' specific objectives and risk profiles.

This launch marks the natural evolution of Stable Rock's mission to deliver complete back-office support through a single, integrated platform. By providing accounting, HR, IT, and now insurance all in one place, Stable Rock helps early-stage and mid-sized businesses streamline operations, eliminate the burden of managing multiple vendors, and access the kind of expertise and economies of scale typically reserved for larger enterprises.

"The synergies between our insurance services and existing offerings are remarkable," said Boris Onefater, co-founder of Stable Rock. "Our accounting team understands our clients' financial profiles, our HR specialists know their workforce needs, and our IT experts are aware of their cyber risks. This comprehensive view allows us to recommend insurance solutions that are perfectly tailored to each client's unique situation."

The Insurance Services Division leverages strategic partnerships with top-rated carriers to ensure competitive pricing and comprehensive coverage options. Stable Rock's technology-driven approach provides clients with streamlined enrollment processes, real-time policy management, and integrated claims support, all accessible through the company's unified platform.

Thomas Claro, Esq. is leading the Insurance Services Division for the Stable Rock team. Tom is a former NFL player and a seasoned insurance executive. He is a licensed attorney with over 20 years of experience spanning both carrier and brokerage firms, including Marsh & McLennan, Arthur J. Gallagher, USI, AIG, and Swiss Re. With deep expertise in strategic risk management, regulatory compliance, claims advocacy, and insurance law, Tom works closely with clients to structure tailored insurance programs and ensure alignment with their legal and financial objectives.

The Insurance Services Division is now serving both existing Stable Rock clients and new customers seeking comprehensive back-office solutions.

About Stable Rock Solutions: Stable Rock is an accounting-centric, next-generation outsourcing platform dedicated to empowering small and mid-sized businesses with comprehensive financial and operational support. Through its industry-defining approach, leading technologies, and expert team, Stable Rock is committed to delivering tailored solutions that enable businesses, outside of investment management, to optimize their processes, reduce costs, and focus on their core competencies. For more information, visit stablerock.com.

SOURCE: Stable Rock Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stable-rock-solutions-llc-expands-platform-with-launch-of-compre-1036861