Optima Tax Relief Launches Comprehensive Disaster Tax Relief Guide to Help Taxpayers Navigate IRS Changes

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Optima Tax Relief, the nation's leading provider of tax resolution services, has announced the launch of its new Disaster Tax Relief Guide to help taxpayers better understand and access the tax relief options available to them during federally declared disasters. This new digital guide aims to provide up-to-date, reliable information amid the ever-changing policies on the IRS website.

Taxpayers often face confusion when trying to determine whether they qualify for disaster-related tax relief. IRS guidance can vary depending on the type of disaster, affected geographic regions, and the timing of filing obligations. "Our mission has always been to take the stress out of tax," said David King, Chief Executive Officer of Optima Tax Relief. "After disaster strikes, things can get even more overwhelming. We hope this guide not only relieves some of that burden, but also empowers people to prepare, respond, and recover by giving them the right information at the right time."

The Disaster Tax Relief Guide from Optima Tax Relief serves as a clear, up-to-date roadmap for individuals and small businesses impacted by federally declared disasters.

The guide:

Shows how to check if your area qualifies for disaster relief

Breaks down what types of relief are available, like deadline extensions and penalty waivers

Helps you figure out which IRS forms and documents you'll need

Reminds you why it's important to act quickly to get the benefits you qualify for

In short, the guide helps taxpayers understand changing IRS disaster relief rules and shows them what steps to take to stay on track. Philip Hwang, Chief Tax Officer and Lead Tax Attorney at Optima, emphasized the guide's value for those trying to make urgent financial decisions in uncertain times. "At Optima, we know that in times of crisis, taxes may not be your top priority - but deadlines and penalties don't pause forever, even with tax relief. Time is critical. This guide offers clear, immediate steps to help you stay compliant and protect your finances. If you need support, we can help recover lost records using alternative methods and work with the IRS to pursue available relief. You don't have to face this alone - but if you do, make sure you take action and do something."

Committed to supporting taxpayers in difficult times, Optima offers this guide as part of its ongoing effort to simplify complex tax relief options. The Disaster Tax Relief Guide is now available at https://optimataxrelief.com/disaster-tax-relief-guide/.

