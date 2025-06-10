Anzeige
10.06.2025 16:02 Uhr
Counting Crows Team Up with Manhead Merch to Bring Fans Fresh Looks

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Manhead Merch, a leading full-service merchandise company known for its artist-first approach, is proud to announce a new partnership with Counting Crows. Manhead will oversee global merchandise, e-commerce, and retail/licensing operations for the legendary band.

With over 20 million albums sold and a fanbase that spans generations, Counting Crows remains one of the most influential acts in modern rock. As the band continues to tour and release new material, the collaboration with Manhead aims to bring fans fresh, high-quality merchandise that celebrates their legacy.

"We're thrilled to welcome Counting Crows to the Manhead roster," said Steve Mitzel, CEO of Manhead Merch. "They've built something truly timeless, and our goal is to create merchandise that honors that legacy while bringing fans something new, exciting, and true to the spirit of the band."

Mark DiDia, manager of Counting Crows and Partner at Red Light Management, added: "The team at Manhead really understands how to bring a band's vision to life. They're creative, hands-on, and know how to connect with fans in a meaningful way. This is a great fit for where the band is headed."

The timing couldn't be better - Counting Crows kick off their The Complete Sweets 2025 Tour on June 6 in Nashville, TN, which also happens to be Manhead's hometown. Fans can expect an exciting new merch line to debut on tour, followed by exclusive online drops and special collaborations.

For more information, visit www.manheadmerch.com or follow @manheadmerch and @countingcrows on social media.

Contact Information:

Hanna Brunner
Executive Assistant
pr@manheadmerch.com

.

SOURCE: Manhead Merch



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/counting-crows-team-up-with-manhead-merch-to-bring-fans-fresh-looks-1037681

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
