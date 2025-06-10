Grid companies LEW Verteilnetz and Bayernwerk have launched a pilot project to feed renewable energy into the electricity network in a more grid-friendly manner. One of the energy storage sites to be used in the project will come from Green Flexibility. From ESS News Energy storage developer Green Flexibility will supply a 40 MW/80 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Germany to the "Feed-in Socket" pilot project being launched by grid operators LEW Verteilnetz and Bayernwerk. The companies are developing a more cost-efficient and grid-neutral approach to integrating clean energy into their ...

