The Ukrainian government is launching a €2 million ($2. 3 million) pilot project with the municipality of Grafenwörth, Austria, to expand solar infrastructure and enhance local energy resilience. Ukraine's Ministry of Energy has launched a €2 million "twin cities" pilot, partnering Hlobyne, Ukraine, with Grafenwörth, Austria, to install solar panels and strengthen community energy resilience. The initiative, unveiled by Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko at the Third International Summit of Cities and Regions, includes an Investment Atlas showcasing over 150 regional energy projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...