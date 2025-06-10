Appointment Signals Commitment to Expanding Hana's straightforward, partner-oriented approach in RFID Inlay design and manufacturing.

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID), a global leader in RAIN RFID inlay and embeddable tag design and manufacturing, announces the appointment of Sipi Savolainen as the company's new Sales Director for Europe Middle East. Savolainen's primary objective will be to drive business growth in retail and beyond, reinforcing Hana's reputation as a reliable partner towards RFID industry partners, including label converters, service bureaus, and system integrators.

Sipi Savolainen joins Hana RFID as its new Sales Director Europe Middle East to Accelerate Regional Growth and improve customer satisfaction.

With over 20 years of industry experience, Savolainen brings a wealth of expertise and a strong record of guiding early adopters and established brands toward long-term success while establishing a foothold in emerging markets. His career spans key roles in sales, technical support, and customer service, including UPM RFID, where he played a pivotal role in developing service standards, driving growth, and strengthening relationships with long-standing clients.

Hana RFID's expansion into Europe and the Middle East underscores its commitment to solidifying its role as a global leader supplying RFID inlays for retail, supply chain, and beyond. With its innovative and imaginative designs, global production capabilities, and a category-leading commitment to customer success, the company aims to leverage its reputation as a trusted partner, respecting channel integrity while avoiding undermining customer relationships by eluding a direct-to-market strategy. The company is dedicated to delivering best-in-class inlay products, following the ARC QMS quality standards, enabling partners to retailers such as Walmart, Macy's, Dillards and Dick's on a daily base.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sipi to the Hana RFID team," said Mike Hetrick, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Hana RFID. "His dedication to transparent communication, clear knowledge of the global retail landscape, and client-focused service aligns perfectly with our company values and targets. We're confident he will drive significant regional growth, while improving customer satisfaction based on his local presence."

Savolainen, known for his hands-on approach, is confident that Europe and the Middle East offer substantial opportunities to gain ground. "These are mature markets, but I believe there is a huge potential for growth," said Savolainen. "I am excited to introduce the company to new clients by leveraging my network to build strong relationships. We are in a great position to meet the new demand for advanced RFID technology."

Hana RFID is known for its high-performance inlay design and manufacturing, which is proven by its ARC Quality Certification and experienced staff. The addition of Savolainen to the team demonstrates Hana's continued commitment to providing exceptional service and delivering precision-engineered RFID solutions to converters, systems integrators, and global brands.

About Hana

Hana Technologies, Inc. (Hana RFID) is a global leader in advanced manufacturing and technology solutions, with a focus on RFID. It is dedicated to developing and manufacturing ARC-certified RFID inlays and embeddable (tire) tags. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Solon, Ohio, USA, Hana is a proud member of the HANA Microelectronics Group. www.hanarfid.com

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact Val Peters, VP of Marketing, at vpeters@hanarfid.com or +1 330 222 6006.