3D Camera Market worth $3.49 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 3D camera market is projected to grow from USD 1.59 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.0% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The market is driven by the increasing use of 3D cameras in the construction industry in recent years. These cameras capture high-resolution images and create accurate 3D models of construction sites. This technology has several benefits for the construction industry, including improved safety, increased efficiency, and better communication among project stakeholders. Furthermore, the 3D camera market is largely fueled by rapid advancements in 3D imaging technologies. Key innovations such as high-definition resolution, enhanced depth-sensing, and AI integration significantly improve the performance and versatility of 3D cameras. Industry data indicates that advancements in sensor technology and algorithm development have boosted the accuracy and efficiency of 3D imaging by 30% over the last three years. Leading companies, including Intel and Sony, drive this progress with cutting-edge 3D camera systems that support various applications, including augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR), broadening the global market landscape.

The target segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on type, the target segment is expected to record a high CAGR during the 3D camera market forecast period, driven by its critical role in enabling precise depth sensing, object tracking, and spatial analysis across rapidly expanding industries such as robotics, autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and healthcare. These cameras are essential for real-time scene understanding, quality inspection, gesture recognition, and navigation-capabilities that are increasingly demanded as AI and machine vision systems become mainstream. Additionally, advancements in sensor miniaturization, edge computing, and AI integration have made target cameras more compact, affordable, and intelligent, further accelerating their adoption in consumer and enterprise applications.

The time-of-flight segment is projected to capture the largest share of the 3D camera market in 2025.

By image detection technique, the time of flight segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2025 due to its ability to deliver fast, accurate, and real-time depth measurements with relatively simple hardware and lower power consumption. ToF technology is widely adopted in smartphones, gaming consoles, robotics, and automotive systems for applications including facial recognition, obstacle detection, AR/VR experiences, and gesture control. Its advantages-compact form factor, suitability for indoor and outdoor environments, and ease of integration with AI processors-make it a preferred choice for OEMs. The growing demand for depth-sensing in mobile devices and smart consumer electronics is further propelling the dominance of the ToF segment.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the 3D camera market between 2025 and 2030.

Growth of the Asia Pacific 3D camera industry can be attributed to rapid industrialization, expanding consumer electronics production, and the increasing adoption of emerging technologies such as AR/VR, AI, and robotics. Countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are investing heavily in smart manufacturing and automation, where 3D cameras are critical in machine vision and quality control. The thriving entertainment and gaming industries are also accelerating the demand for immersive technologies powered by 3D imaging. Additionally, the presence of major electronics OEMs and favorable government policies supporting digital transformation and technological innovation further contribute to the strong growth trajectory.

Key Players

Leading players in the global 3D camera companies include Intel Corporation (US), Sony Corporation (Japan), Hikrobot Co., Ltd. (China), Ricoh (Japan), Basler AG (Germany), Orbbec Inc. (China), Matterport, LLC. (US), Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Japan), Giraffe360 (UK), Insta360 (China), Cognex Corporation (US), Kandao (China), Pick-it N.V. (Belgium), Mech-Mind Robotics Technologies Ltd. (Germany), 4DAGE Co., Ltd. (China), Realsee (China), Planitar Inc. (Canada), Balluff Inc (Germany), IDS Imaging Development Systems GmbH (Germany), Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. (US), STEMMER IMAGING (Germany), Zivid (Norway), Teledyne Vision Solutions (Canada), Tordivel AS (Norway), and SICK AG (Germany).

