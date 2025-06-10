Embracer Group AB: Lars Wingefors proposed to be elected as Executive Chair of the Board of Embracer - Phil Rogers appointed new CEO

The Board of Directors of Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") today took the next step in the transformation process, appointing Phil Rogers as CEO of Embracer, effective as of 1 August 2025. Lars Wingefors is proposed to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board of Embracer at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") on 18 September 2025. Kicki Wallje-Lund, current Chair of the Board, is proposed to be Deputy Chair of the Board.

"With the start of this new phase, I am thankful for the years and lessons learned as CEO of Embracer. While the road has not always been straight, I am incredibly proud of the achievements made possible by our talented teams, which have created some incredible experiences for gamers. This new phase allows me to focus on strategic initiatives, M&A, and capital allocation, ensuring Embracer's continued growth and success. I am more convinced than ever that the best is still ahead of us. Having worked very closely with Phil over the past years, I have high confidence in his abilities. I look forward to a continued close collaboration to further strengthen the business and drive value in the coming years", says Lars Wingefors, co-founder and Group CEO of Embracer.

CEO of Embracer and Executive Chair of the Board

The appointment of Phil Rogers, currently Deputy CEO of Embracer and CEO of the operative group Crystal Dynamics - Eidos, will become effective as of 1 August 2025. Lars Wingefors AB has proposed to the Nomination Committee that Lars Wingefors is proposed to be appointed as Executive Chair of the Board at the AGM. Wingefors will not be part of the Executive Management Team as of 1 August 2025 and remain in his role as ordinary Board Member until the AGM. In his role as Executive Chair of the Board, Wingefors will, in addition to the general responsibilities as Chair of the Board, focus on matters such as capital allocation, M&A and strategy.

For additional information about Phil Rogers, read more here.

Board and Management Appointments Coffee Stain Group

Jacob Jonmyren, currently Board Member of Embracer will be appointed as Chair of the Board of Coffee Stain Group. In addition, Lars Wingefors and CEO of Coffee Stain Group, Anton Westbergh, will be appointed as directors of Coffee Stain Group. Additional directors will be appointed prior to the spin-off of Coffee Stain Group and no later than in August 2025 with the intention that the Board of Coffee Stain Group will comply with the independency requirements set out in the Swedish Corporate Governance Code.

Furthermore, Erik Sunnerdahl, currently Group Finance Director at Embracer, has been appointed as CFO of Coffee Stain Group. Sunnerdahl is based in Karlstad and has been part of Embracer's finance team for the past five years, reporting to Embracer's CFO.

As previously communicated, the intention is to distribute Coffee Stain Group to Embracer's shareholders and list it as an independent company on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm no later than by the end of the 2025 calendar year. In connection with this, Embracer intends to rebrand as Fellowship Entertainment.

For more information, please contact:

Oscar Erixon

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: + 46 730 24 91 42

Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri

Head of Media & Public Affairs

Phone: +46 793 33 05 60

Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a global group of creative and entrepreneurial businesses in PC, console and mobile games, as well as other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 450 owned or controlled franchises. With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its operative groups: THQ Nordic, PLAION, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, DECA Games, Dark Horse, Freemode and Crystal Dynamics - Eidos. The Group includes 73 internal game development studios and engages over 7,000 talents across nearly 30 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

This information is information that Embracer Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-06-10 15:30 CEST. The persons above may also be contacted for further information.