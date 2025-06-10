Cereno Scientific AB: Cereno Scientific shares the report from Annual General Meeting 2025

Today, June 10, 2025 Cereno Scientific AB (publ) held Annual General Meeting at the MAQS Advokatbyrå's premises at Masthamnsgatan 13 in Gothenburg, Sweden. Chairman of the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") was Eric Ehrencrona, lawyer and partner at MAQS Advokatbyrå.

The following main resolutions were resolved upon at the AGM:

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group

The AGM resolved to adopt the presented income statement and balance sheet for the company and the group.

Allocation of result

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, that available founds is balanced in the new account and thus no dividends are paid for the financial year 2024.

Discharge from liability

The AGM resolved on the discharge from liability for board members and the CEO for the financial year 2024.

Determination of number of board members, deputy board members and the number of auditors and determination of fees to the board and auditors and auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that, for the period until the next AGM is held, the Board of Directors is to be comprised of five members without deputies. Fees to the Board of Directors are to be paid with ten price base amounts to the chairman and with five price base amounts to each of the other board members who are not employed by the company. Furthermore, the AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nomination Committee's proposal, that for the period until the end of the next AGM, one auditor shall be appointed and that fees to the auditors shall be paid according to invoices approved by the company.

Election of directors, deputies, and auditors

The AGM resolved to re-elect the board members Anders Svensson, Jeppe Øvlesen, Gunnar Olsson and Sten R. Sörensen and resolved to elect Moi Brajanovic as new board member. Jeppe Øvlesen was elected as chairman of the Board of Directors. The AGM resolved to re-elect Frejs Revisorer AB as the company's auditor. Frejs Revisorer AB has informed the company that Mikael Glimstedt will continue as principal auditor.

Principles for the Nomination Committee

The AGM resolved to adopt the Nomination Committee's proposed principles for the Nomination Committee.

Resolution on a directed issue of warrants to executives

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal to issue warrants to executives of the company.

Resolution on a directed issue of warrants to a director

The AGM resolved in accordance with a shareholder group's proposal to issue warrants to a director of the Board of Directors.

Resolution regarding approval of entering an addendum agreement with Corporate Culture ApS (related party transaction)

The AGM resolved in accordance with the Board of Directors proposal to approve the entering of an addendum agreement with Corporate Culture ApS (related party transaction).

Resolution on authorization for the Board of Directors to issue shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, on one or several occasions, on issue of shares and/or warrants and/or convertibles during the time until the next AGM.

The complete proposals of the Nomination Committee, the Board of Directors, and the shareholder group are available on the company's website, www.cerenoscientific.com .

The English text is an uncertified translation and in the event of any inconsistency between the English text and the Swedish text, the Swedish text shall prevail.

For further information, please contact:

Tove Bergenholt, Head of IR & Communications

Email: tove.bergenholt@cerenoscientific.com

Phone: +46 73- 236 62 46

