INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: Summer 2025 Fashion Trends Embrace Natural Elements and Versatile Styling

Purvi Kanji, vice president of COTERIE, unveils the pivotal trends set to dominate the women's contemporary apparel market this summer, drawing insights from comprehensive content report from Informa's fashion portfolio.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / As digital screens increasingly dominate daily life, Informa Markets fashion portfolio, the go-to resource for wholesale fashion education and B2B events including COTERIE New York, highlights how the fashion world is staging a sensory reset this summer, with designers crafting collections that beckon back touch, texture and earthbound beauty.

The season's direction emphasizes a return to versatility through "Stackable Essentials", a concept seen in the SS25 Women's Advanced Contemporary Buyer's Guide , that celebrates layering and accessorizing timeless classics to create personalized expressions. Two complementary yet distinct aesthetic directions are seen across advanced contemporary collections in the buyer's guide: "Surreal Bloom" with its modernized lively floral prints and natural textures that ground us in an increasingly digital world, and the dreamlike "Cascading Flow" trend which captures elegant, fluid silhouettes that exude quiet movement. This synergy between structured earthliness and flowing ethereality defines the season's most compelling looks.

COTERIE New York teamed up with fashion stylist Caitlin Burke to capture this collaboration of SS25's top trends. Photography by Reiner Carlos and Brittany Alyse.

"Spring and summer always bring a sense of ease and optimism, but this season that feeling comes through in a more thoughtful, refined way," says Purvi Kanji, VP of COTERIE. "There's a real appreciation for stackable essentials - pieces that feel good, look polished, and move with you throughout the day. It's about celebrating comfort without compromising style and creating space for women to express themselves with confidence, ease and individuality."

The Color Story for Summer 2025

Color this summer centers on muted, earthy tones that evoke natural landscapes - light blues, various shades of tan and brown, and pale greens. Stripes continue to reign a summer classic but are undergoing a creative transformation, appearing in unexpected color combinations and directional patterns that add visual interest to simple silhouettes.

Accessories Take Center Stage

Accessories dominate this summer, with statement necklaces featuring tassels, shells and oversized pendants leading the charge. Brands such as Palas , Kaliope , Nadia Gimenes , Francesca Bianchi , Mela and Clara Forno , category favorites from COTERIE New York, feature collections highlighting these unique and intricate accessory styles. Belts have also become a focal point when styled over dresses, pants and skirts, with consumers showcasing unconventional layering techniques. Handbags are embracing artisanal craftsmanship through beaded and crochet designs, while headwear follows suit with crochet hats embellished with natural materials such as pearls and shells.

Footwear presents a reinvention of the classic ballerina flat through unexpected materials like jelly, crochet and mesh, alongside wood-heeled sandals, strappy designs and mules that complement the season's relaxed yet refined aesthetic.

Elevated Essentials

Classic combinations like denim paired with tees receive thoughtful updates through strategic embellishments and layering techniques. Weekender Jeans exemplifies this approach, offering familiar silhouettes enhanced with subtle details that elevate everyday dressing. In addition, refined dusters and tailored waistcoats emerge as sophisticated layering options.

Natural Materials

Sustainability stands as a cornerstone of the season's design philosophy, with creators embracing organic elements such as shells, pearls and responsibly sourced fibers throughout collections. These thoughtfully selected materials not only enhance aesthetic appeal but also reflect the fashion industry's dedication to environmental stewardship and circular production practices. The integration of these elements demonstrates how ecological mindfulness and luxury can coexist in contemporary design.

As Summer 2025 unfolds, these emerging trends collectively point to a significant evolution in a harmonious convergence between comfort and elegance. This season's emphasis on versatile pieces that can be styled in multiple ways not only addresses practical consumer needs but also responds to tradition with innovation, and individual expression with collective values.

To discover more about these emerging fashion directions and gain deeper insights, visit Informa Fashion's year-round content hub at www.mmgnetgroup.com. The comprehensive trend analyses, expert interviews and market reports provide invaluable resources for industry professionals navigating this dynamic environment.

Many leading brands will be highlighting these themes at the upcoming COTERIE New York event Sept. 14-16, offering buyers and industry insiders the opportunity to experience these versatile collections and much more firsthand.?

