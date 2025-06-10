Safe & Green Holdings Corp.: Safe and Green Holdings Corp. Engages ShareIntel to Investigate Unusual Trading Activity

MIAMI, FL, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) ("Safe & Green Holdings" or the "Company"), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures diversified platform transforming critical infrastructure through sustainable modular innovation, announces it has engaged Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC ("ShareIntel") to support efforts to investigate and address potentially illegal trading activity. This includes suspected naked short selling and market manipulation involving the Company's common stock.

The decision to engage ShareIntel follows an internal review of trading patterns that raised concerns regarding potential violations of securities laws. Using ShareIntel's proprietary DRIL-Down analytics, Safe and Green expects to gain deeper insight into shareholder trading activity and take appropriate steps to protect the interests of its investors.

"We are committed to safeguarding the integrity of our stock and acting decisively in the interest of our shareholders," said Michael McLaren, CEO of Safe and Green Holdings Corp. "By leveraging ShareIntel's analytics platform, we will be better positioned to identify irregularities and pursue corrective measures where necessary."

As part of this initiative, the Company is also evaluating further legal and regulatory actions, including potential participation in the SEC Whistleblower Program and collaboration with other affected public companies.

About ShareIntel, LLC

ShareIntel is an application service provider retained by public companies to obtain, aggregate, track and analyze shareholder trading information. ShareIntel will utilize its patented process called DRIL-Down to aggregate and analyze repository data from reporting entities, broker-dealers and shareholders, enabling Safe and Green Holdings to proactively track shareholder ownership, identify parties to suspicious, aberrant or unusual trading activity and deploy corrective action steps to help curtail such an illegal activity.

About Safe and Green Holdings

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and include statements regarding the hiring of Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

