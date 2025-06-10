Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites and digital marketing campaigns, has announced the expansion of its performance branding service to better support direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce brands. This enhancement aims to help businesses build stronger visual identities while aligning brand development with measurable business goals such as customer acquisition, retention and revenue growth.

Digital Silk Expands Performance Branding Service for DTC eCommerce Brands

The update responds to growing demand among U.S. eCommerce companies for branding solutions that do more than look good-they need to drive performance. A 2024 report by McKinsey & Company noted that companies combining creativity with data-driven personalization can increase revenue up to two times faster than peers.

Digital Silk's expanded service introduces a multi-phase branding approach that includes:

Strategic visual identity creation tailored for online conversion

Brand voice development aligned with audience segmentation

Data-integrated creative testing across web and paid media platforms

Scalable brand asset systems optimised for omnichannel eCommerce

"We've seen a shift in how DTC brands treat branding - not just as an aesthetic choice but as a performance lever," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our updated service aims to help eCommerce businesses translate their unique brand story into results, from higher conversion rates to stronger customer loyalty."

Tailored Branding Solutions for U.S. eCommerce Brands

From start-ups to scaling eCommerce retailers, the expanded offering is designed to be flexible and measurable. Digital Silk reports an increase in requests for brand redesigns that tie directly into growth metrics, including average order value, time on site and cart recovery.

Notable features of the updated service include:

Brand audits with CRO and UX analysis

Conversion-focused packaging and product visuals

Integration of branding into email, SMS and remarketing campaigns

Optimised style guides for consistency across storefronts and marketplaces

This strategic approach reflects Digital Silk's continued focus on providing outcome-driven solutions for online-first brands operating in a saturated market.

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning Branding Agency focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk delivers industry-leading digital experiences through strategic branding and cutting-edge web design to support engagement and help improve visibility.

