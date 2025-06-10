XTI Aerospace, Inc.: President Trump's Executive Order Highlights the Strategic Importance of VTOL Sector

XTI Aerospace expects Trump Executive Order to accelerate VTOL development for commercial and military applications

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commending President Trump's recent Executive Order aimed at accelerating domestic drone production and strengthening U.S. leadership in advanced air mobility, XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ: XTIA) is issuing the following statement reinforcing the critical role of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) technology to meet national security priorities and a rapidly evolving commercial market.

"The Executive Order recognizes what many of us in the aerospace industry see clearly every day: the future of air mobility - both civilian and defense - depends on agility and vertical, runway-independent capability," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "VTOL aircraft are not only central to next-generation UAS (drone) platforms and urban air mobility applications but also air medical, disaster response, military, cargo logistics, and emergency preparedness."

XTI Aerospace, developer of the TriFan 600 - a VTOL airplane capable of a range of nearly 1,000 miles at speeds over 300 mph - is uniquely positioned to serve a diverse range of emerging military, commercial, private, and strategic public-sector mission-specific and purpose-driven initiatives. The TriFan 600 is designed to operate using existing infrastructure and without dependence on charging systems, a key differentiator and accelerator to market.

XTI Aerospace is a leader in xVTOL and the Vertical Economy and is pursuing strategic initiatives across manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS / drone) that build off, and or complement, its flagship TriFan platform.

Notably, the Executive Order directs the Secretary of Transportation, in consultation with the Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), to expand the pilot program to other advanced aviation aircraft as warranted. XTI Aerospace believes this language reflects the federal government's intent to create space for xVTOL platforms like the TriFan 600.

The Executive Order is expected to deliver several benefits to VTOL aircraft innovators like XTI including the following:

Establishes Formal eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP): Mandates the creation of a dedicated program to accelerate real-world testing and deployment of VTOL aircraft across at least five selected pilot projects. XTI intends to vigorously pursue admission into this program.





"The ability to expand this pilot program beyond drones and short-range eVTOLs to encompass broader VTOL missions signals a shift in U.S. aerospace policy - one that shares our view at XTI that innovation must be operationally feasible and commercially viable," Mr. Pomeroy added.

XTI Aerospace ( XTIAerospace.com ) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of 311 mph and a range of 985 miles, creating an entirely new category - the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon ( inpixon.com ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI Aerospace and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

