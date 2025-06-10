The Hershey Company: ONE Doubles Down on Chocolate with New Hershey's Collaboration

ONE Brand teams up with pro golfer Bryson DeChambeau to power the Double or ONEthing challenge - driven by performance, fueled by protein

HERSHEY, Pa., June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning protein brand ONE is reuniting with Hershey's to shake up the protein aisle with the new ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar. With 18g of protein and 1g of sugar, it's an easy way to enjoy indulgent chocolate flavor while deliciously fueling your busy day.

From lunchboxes, s'mores by campfires and holiday celebrations, the Hershey's Milk Chocolate bar has long been part of American culture - and with chocolate ranking as the #1 snack category and most preferred protein bar flavor, ONE bar has doubled down on satisfying the demand with America's most loved chocolate brand. Made with real Hershey's cocoa and chocolate chips, the ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar delivers double the rich, chocolate experience to power every on-the-go lifestyle without compromise.

"The ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar isn't just another convenient and nutritious snack - it unlocks a sweet, satisfying and unforgettable flavor experience that only ONE can offer," said Deanna Lyons, Brand Manager at ONE Brands. "Our fans are always on-the-move, and with ONE, they can stay deliciously fueled with double the iconic Hershey's flavor."

Strength Meets Sweetness: Bryson DeChambeau and ONE Protein Power-Up

To celebrate the launch of the ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar, ONE is teaming up with pro golfer, Bryson DeChambeau. As someone who incorporates protein-packed snacks to power his performance on the green, DeChambeau is an avid fan of all ONE bar varieties. From training and tournaments to day-to-day life, the new ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar is his go-to snack that keeps him energized and ready to play.

"When I'm out on the course, I want something that's tasty, fast, and keeps me going," said Bryson DeChambeau. "The ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar nails it! It's loaded with protein and has that classic Hershey's chocolate taste-so I get the best of both worlds and the fuel I need to stay locked in."

To rally fans around DeChambeau as he takes on one of the biggest championships of the season, the brand is teeing up the Double or ONEthing Challenge. After he went viral for sinking a hole-in-one over his house, ONE Brands is doubling down on his next single ace. From June 12-15, 2025, cheer on DeChambeau alongside his favorite protein bar brand, ONE. If he doubles his record by fulfilling another hole-in-one this June, fans can sign up here on Monday, June 16 at 12pm ET to receive a ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar, while supplies last.

"I'm always up for a challenge, especially one that brings some extra flavor to the game. ONE Brands' Double or ONEthing challenge is all about raising the stakes, and I'm ready to take my shot," added DeChambeau. "Let's see if we can turn one ace into two, and get some ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bars in fans' hands while we're at it."

For fans wanting even more, follow @BrysonDeChambeau in action through his Course Record series on YouTube, where he takes on some of golf's toughest challenges and deliciously fuels up with ONE x Hershey's along the way - with new episodes dropping through August.

Ready to double down on chocolate to deliciously fuel your day? The new ONE x Hershey's Double Chocolate flavored protein bar is currently available in select markets. Nationwide availability coming soon. For more information on availability near you, visit one1brands.com.

Pricing is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is an industry-leading snacks company with a purpose to make more moments of goodness through its iconic brands. With more than 20,000 remarkable employees worldwide, Hershey delivers delicious, high-quality products across approximately 70 countries, generating over $11.2 billion in annual revenues. The company's portfolio includes beloved chocolate and confectionery brands such as HERSHEY'S, Reese's, Kisses, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers, Shaq-a-licious alongside popular salty snacks including SkinnyPop and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 130 years, Hershey has been committed to operating responsibly and supporting its people and communities. The candy and snack maker's founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909, and since then, the company has focused on helping children succeed through access to education.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

