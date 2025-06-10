BCM One Announces New CEO and Leadership Transition

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / BCM One, the leading global provider of nextgen communications and managed services, announced today the appointment of Sanford (Sandy) Preizler as BCM One's next Chief Executive Officer.

Preizler most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Bandwidth, Inc., where he was responsible for the company's sales and marketing teams and all go-to-market initiatives. In his prior role as Senior Vice President of Global Sales/CRO for the Hospitality division of NCR, he sold close to $1 billion of cloud and licensed software, managed and professional services, and hardware. A hands-on leader with deep experience in cloud, software, and telecommunications, Preizler has a proven track record of team building and business growth.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sandy to BCM One. He brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth, and BCM One is well positioned to continue on its successful path," stated Jesse Klein, Thompson Street Capital Partners Managing Director and member of the BCM One Board of Directors. "We look forward to the next chapter of growth under Sandy's leadership."

The appointment follows the decision by current CEO, Geoff Bloss, to step down from the role. Bloss will serve as an advisor to the Company and will continue to serve as a Director on BCM One's Board.

Under Bloss's leadership, BCM One has grown 350% through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions, and the company's portfolio has evolved, now spanning six reputable brands - BCM One Enterprise Solutions, Pure IP, SkySwitch, SIP.US, SIPTRUNK, and Flowroute - that serve small to enterprise-level organizations globally, selling directly to IT leaders and through and with channel partners and resellers.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Geoff for his invaluable contributions to BCM One over the past six years. Geoff's experience and leadership transformed BCM One, consistently growing value for the company and its customers, partners, and employees. We look forward to continuing to benefit from Geoff's expertise as a board member and advisor," stated Bob Dunn, Managing Partner at Thompson Street Capital Partners and Chairman of the Board for BCM One.

Preizler officially joins BCM One on July 7, 2025, as CEO and as a member of the company's Board of Directors. Bloss will continue to serve as CEO in the interim and support Preizler through this transition.

BCM One is a privately owned company, backed by Thompson Street Capital Partners, and is based in New York City.

###

ABOUT BCM ONE

Founded in 1992, BCM One is a telecom company powering business communications for SMBs to enterprise businesses across the US and around the world. BCM One's portfolio spans across six distinct brands which include: BCM One Enterprise Solutions and Pure IP specializing in enterprise voice and network connectivity delivered in over 80 countries all with a design-led, fully managed approach; SkySwitch offering a white-label UCaaS platform for MSPs, system integrators, and channel partners; SIP.US , SIPTRUNK, and Flowroute offering simple, self-service SIP trunks and messaging tools for small to medium-sized businesses. To learn more about BCM One, visit www.bcmone.com.

About Thompson Street Capital Partners

Thompson Street Capital Partners (tscp.com) is a middle-market private equity firm that helps transform already exceptional businesses into market leaders. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, TSCP invests globally in the life sciences and healthcare, software and technology, business and consumer services and products sectors. TSCP partners with management teams to increase value by accelerating growth, both organically and via complementary acquisitions.

For Media Inquiries:

Paula Como Kauth, Chief Marketing Officer, BCM One

Office: | pckauth@bcmone.com

SOURCE: BCM One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/bcm-one-announces-new-ceo-and-leadership-transition-1037033