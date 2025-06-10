Microsoft's Former Chief of Staff for DoD and Federal, Dr. Sean Conroy, Joins Disaster Tech to Lead Public Sector Business Development and Strategy

New Director to Drive Strategic Growth and Expand Public Sector Adoption of PRATUS

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Disaster Tech, a software company committed to advancing decision-support technology and resilience solutions, proudly welcomes Dr. Sean Conroy, Microsoft's former Chief of Staff for DoD and Federal, as Director of Business Development and Strategy - Public Sector. Conroy will lead the public sector expansion of PRATUS, the company's flagship platform.

"I've long sought the opportunity to take a deeper role in supporting disaster victims and those who respond," said Sean Conroy . "Being a National Guard responder remains one of the most rewarding opportunities I and my fellow Guardsmen ever have. I'm so impressed with Disaster Tech and the PRATUS platform and eager to put this capability to work. It sounds trite, but this technology is a game changer and it's my privilege to contribute."

"We're excited to welcome Sean Conroy to the Disaster Tech-PRATUS team," said Roger Coleman, President and co-founder of Disaster Tech . "Dr. Conroy's expertise and connections will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and provide AI-driven solutions to support the public sector's needs."

Sean Griffin, CEO and co-founder of Disaster Tech , echoed this sentiment: "Dr. Conroy's extensive military and civilian experience will be invaluable in ensuring PRATUS reaches the right hands. We are confident that his leadership will drive growth and strengthen our ability to support communities."

About Dr. Sean Conroy

Dr. Sean Conroy brings a wealth of experience in both government and military technology, developed through years of service in the U.S. Air Force, the Air National Guard, and most recently, at Microsoft Federal. His career has focused on integrating cloud-enabled solutions to support the U.S. Government across both civilian and military sectors.

Dr. Conroy holds a PhD in Political Science and is also a licensed attorney. He is currently serving as Reserve advisor to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Manpower and Reserve Affairs (SAF/MR). Prior to this assignment, he served as Chief of Staff for the Louisiana Air National Guard (LAANG), leading mission development planning and policy publication to support field units. His service includes three command roles and deployments in response to five major hurricanes, including Hurricane Katrina.

About Disaster Tech

Disaster Tech is a Veteran-Owned Small Business and public benefit company focused on helping organizations save lives and maintain operational resilience. Founded in 2019 by Sean Griffin and Roger Coleman, the company was created to transform how decisions are made during crises.

Advancing Decision-Support With PRATUS

PRATUS, a Microsoft Premier Partner, is a software-as-a-service platform designed to advance situational awareness and decision-making for crisis management and response operations. PRATUS combines AI, data analytics, and GIS in a single secure, scalable solution. It integrates seamlessly with Microsoft 365 tools, such as Teams and Copilot, and runs on Microsoft Azure, supporting deployment in both government and commercial cloud environments.

By replacing manual processes with AI-generated content and actionable recommendations, PRATUS accelerates decision-making and enables faster, smarter, and more coordinated response operations.

Explore PRATUS on the Microsoft Marketplace and take the next step in operational readiness.

Contact Information

Stefanie Babb

Marketing Manager

sbabb@disastertech.com

Sean Griffin

CEO and Co-Founder

sean@disastertech.com

Roger Coleman

President and Co-Founder

roger@disastertech.com

Sean Conroy

Director of Business Development and Strategy - Public Sector

sean.conroy@disastertech.com

