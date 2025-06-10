Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.06.2025
10.06.2025 16:50 Uhr
Powers Health Partners With Profound Research to Expand Clinical Trial Access in Northwest Indiana

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / June 10, 2025 / Powers Health announces a strategic partnership with Profound Research to launch a clinical research center.

Profound Research and Powers Health

Profound Research and Powers Health
Profound Research and Powers Health Announce Clinical Research Partnership

The partnership will embed clinical research operations at select Powers Health locations, with an initial focus on cardiology, gastroenterology and neurology. This model allows patients to participate in clinical research directly through their trusted physicians - removing barriers and accelerating care options for the community.

Through this collaboration, Powers Health will gain access to Profound's operational expertise in trial activation, patient recruitment and regulatory compliance, helping bring new treatment opportunities to Northwest Indiana.

"We are excited to bring clinical research directly into our practice in partnership with Profound," said Alan Kumar, MD, chief operating officer of Powers Health and administrator of Powers Health Medical Group. "This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing care for our patients."

Profound Research, a leading integrated clinical research site network, combines scalable operations with a patient-first philosophy rooted in compassion, responsiveness and practical problem-solving. The partnership with Powers Health reflects both organizations' shared goal of improving lives by expanding access to advanced treatment options.

"Profound was founded on the belief that patients shouldn't have to choose between convenience and innovation," said Lora Parahovnik, PhD, MBA, CEO of Profound Research. "By integrating research into local care settings like Powers Health, we're helping ensure that more people - regardless of location - can benefit from new therapies as they're being developed."

The first studies at Powers Health are expected to begin enrolling patients this summer, with plans to expand into additional specialties and locations in the months ahead.

For more information about Profound Research, visit profoundresearch.com.

Contact Information

Profound Marketing
info@profoundresearch.io

SOURCE: Profound Research



https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/powers-health-partners-with-profound-research-to-expand-clinical-tria-1037651

